Mystartr Presents The Mystartr Active Youth Summit with Raptors Player Dalano Banton

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Mystartr is proud to be Canada's only national, employer-led coalition dedicated to helping young people overcome barriers to employment and realize their full potential. With this mission in mind, please join us on Tuesday, June 14th at the Albion Library as we host our hiring event to connect employers with local youth.

Top employers are looking for job-ready youth to connect with to help show them their potential in the workforce. Unfortunately, more often than not, barriers prevent youth from having the opportunities or doors that lead to a career.

15% of the youth population (440,000) in Ontario is NEET (not in education, employment or training) (above the national average (14%) and OECD country's average (13%)

We will be hosting the event for youth ages 15-30 seeking employment or interested in connecting with like-minded people who want to change the youth employment system in Canada. Youth will be given the opportunity to:

Pose for Professional Headshots

Meet Incredible Mentors

Work on a Professional Pitch AND

A chance to win an opportunity to have lunch with Rexdale's own Raptors Basket Player, Dalano Banton on Friday, June 17th 3- 4 pm

We are inviting local media to join us to celebrate our youth summit and see firsthand how we can youth with employers

Location Albion Library Toronto On https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/mystartr-activate-toronto-registration-337481976677 https://mystartr.ca 1515 Albion Road 11 am to 3pm

About MyStartr

MyStartr is Canada's only employer-led youth employment coalition that helps young people who face barriers to employment find meaningful jobs and build skills and confidence. We have over 6000 job-ready youth in our talent pipeline and in our first 4 years we have helped over 23,500 youth find employment. Our goal is to change the youth employment system in Canada so that it works better for everyone, from young job seekers and the community services organizations who support them, to the businesses who hire and invest in them. MyStartr is supported by MaRS and funded in part by the Government of Canada Skills Link program. Youth that are looking for good early jobs please join MyStartr at MyStartr.ca

