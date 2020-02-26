Myseum of Toronto Expands Board of Directors to 12, Focusing on Future Development and Growth

Greenberg, Kahan and Mora Join The Honourable David Crombie and other board members focused on sharing Toronto's unique and diverse historical narrative

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Myseum of Toronto has added three new members to its Board of Directors, including urban designer Ken Greenberg, non-profit specialist Adam Kahan and artist-architect Ruth A. Mora.

"Ken, Adam and Ruth are highly experienced leaders with significant expertise in urban planning, art and architecture, and the nonprofit sector, all of which are important capabilities for us as we plan for the future," said Diane Blake, Founder and Board Chair. "As we mark our fifth year curating, convening and sharing the stories of Toronto, these appointments complement the existing skills on our board and support the evolution of our vision, in terms of strategic development and growth."

"As an urban designer and a member of the fifty per cent of Toronto's population born in another country, I recognize the importance of the organizations and physical spaces that help to promote culture in our city," said Ken Greenberg. "It is an honour to be working with an organization like Myseum that is so committed to sharing the diverse stories of communities in our city through truly unique programming."

Myseum's new Board members include:

Ken Greenberg : As former Director of Urban Design and Architecture for the City of Toronto and Principal of Greenberg Consultants, Ken is one of the world's foremost urban designers. He has focused on the rejuvenation of urban settings for the past 40 years and was selected as a Member of the Order of Canada in 2020. He is the author of two best-selling books on Toronto's urban transformation, "Walking Home" and "Toronto Reborn."

As former Director of Urban Design and Architecture for the and Principal of Greenberg Consultants, Ken is one of the world's foremost urban designers. He has focused on the rejuvenation of urban settings for the past 40 years and was selected as a Member of the Order of in 2020. He is the author of two best-selling books on urban transformation, "Walking Home" and "Toronto Reborn." Adam Kahan : As President, ABK Associates , Inc., Adam consults with non-profit organizations around the world on strategic planning, development and marketing. He was the Vice President of Advancement for Ryerson University for 13 years, where he raised over $300 million , and the former Vice President of the Canadian Club. He is the Chief Strategist of the Divon Academy and a Fellow at the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship .

: As President, , Inc., Adam consults with non-profit organizations around the world on strategic planning, development and marketing. He was the Vice President of Advancement for for 13 years, where he raised over , and the former Vice President of the Canadian Club. He is the Chief Strategist of the Divon Academy and a Fellow at the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship . Ruth A. Mora : B.Arch; M. Arch, MFA: As co-founder of the Sumo Project, Ruth is a highly accomplished and innovative architect-artist. In addition to her Master in Architecture degree, Ruth is an MFA graduate from Pratt Institute in 'New Forms' concentration (non-traditional forms of art) and was distinguished with the MFA's Outstanding Achievement Award.

In December 2018, new Myseum CEO Jeremy Diamond stated his intention to make Myseum a world-class brand that actively contributes to a strong and diverse city. In the past year, Myseum has curated several innovative exhibitions, including Wigwam Chi-Chemung , an art installation and Indigenous interpretive learning centre in partnership with Elder Dr. Duke Redbird, and Women of the Ward , a theatrical walking tour that tells the history of Toronto's first immigrant enclave, and some of the important women who touched that community and the city as a whole. In April, Myseum will host its annual Intersections festival, which explores perspectives of Toronto through collaborative exhibitions, events, workshops, and tours.

Myseum's Board is comprised of Founding Directors The Honourable David Crombie, Maureen Marshall and Ian Bandeen and Directors Janet Chow, Paula Hughes, Richard Mozer, Carolyn Ray, and Parna Sabet-Stephenson. Detailed biographies are available here .

About Myseum of Toronto

Myseum of Toronto is a nonprofit organization established by private citizens in 2014. Through engaging programs and experiences, we convene, curate, and share the stories of Toronto, infusing a sense of curiosity in our past, present and future. Instead of asking people to come to one location to explore art, culture, and history, Myseum's unconventional museum model delivers free accessible programming to all corners of the city. Our focus on co-creation and collaboration ensures that all perspectives are included in Toronto's historical narrative. For additional information on Myseum, please visit www.myseumoftoronto.com .

