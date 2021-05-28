MYND Life Sciences Inc. Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND"), a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the formation of its scientific advisory board ("SAB"). The SAB is comprised of international industry experts and pioneers in the fields of neuropsychopharmacology, genetics, immunology, psychedelics, medical research, and clinical trials.

"We are incredibly excited about the roster of advisors we have been able to attract to MYND's scientific advisory board," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, MYND's Chief Executive Officer. "We have continued to believe that the science and patents being advanced and refined by MYND's Dr. Wilfred Jefferies and his team could attract the most pre-eminent and distinguished minds in science from across the globe, and the advisory board we have assembled thus far serves to validate our enthusiasm," continued Dr. Oberg.

Members of the strategic advisory board include:

Dr. Michael Brownstein has over 40 years of research experience in the fields of genetics, endocrinology, and pharmacology. He earned his bachelor's degree from Columbia University ; completed his graduate training at University of Chicago , where he earned an M.D. and Ph.D. in pharmacology; and received his clinical training at the Boston Children's Hospital. He then moved to the National Institutes of Health to work with Julius Axelrod , recipient of a Nobel Prize in 1970 for his studies in the field of neuropharmacology, and remained at NIH after completing his fellowship. Dr. Brownstein served at the NIH as Chief of the Laboratory of Genetics of the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Human Genome Research Institute; and for two years as the Scientific Director of the NIMH Intramural Research Program

, Ph.D., is Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences Emeritus at the (UCSD) and of the . At UCSD, he is a founding member of the Consortium for Translational Research in Neuropsychopharmacology (CTRIN) and Translational Research in Psychophysiology, Exploration, and Cognition (TRIPEC) groups. In 1993, he co-founded the Heffter Research Institute, which pioneered and supported much of the scientific research that has prompted the exploration of psychedelics as potential therapeutics in humans. He has recently co-founded the Psychedelics and Health Research Initiative at UCSD, which is exploring the efficacy of psychedelics in the treatment of pain disorders. Joseph Boyd Martin , M.D., Ph.D., Edward R. and Anne G. Lefler Professor of Neurobiology Emeritus, served as Dean of the Harvard Faculty of Medicine from 1997 to 2007. Born in Bassano, Alberta, Canada in 1938, Dr. Martin received his premedical and medical education at the University of Alberta , Edmonton , earning the M.D. degree in 1962. He completed a residency in neurology in 1966 and fellowship in neuropathology in 1967 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio , and received his Ph.D. in anatomy from the University of Rochester in 1971. Dr. Martin began his career in academic medicine at McGill University in Montreal , where he eventually became Chair of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery in 1977. In 1978, he joined the faculty of Harvard Medical School in Boston as the Bullard Professor of Neurology and Chief of the Neurology service at the Massachusetts General Hospital. In 1984, he was appointed the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard . Dr. Martin's research focused on hypothalamic regulation of pituitary hormone secretions and on application of neurochemical and molecular genetics to better understand the causes of neurological and neurodegenerative disease.

"We have established a very accomplished and diverse group of international experts that will undoubtably help advance MYND's research and ultimately provide novel solutions to Major Depressive Disorder and other neurological diseases," stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, MYND's Chief Science Officer. "As a scientist and a researcher, it is of great advantage to have such a World-Class group of Scientists to contribute to our research and development," continued Dr. Jefferies.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Science Inc. is a leading life sciences company focussed on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development through licenses to Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilfred Jefferies. Patents have been filed based on therapeutic approaches to treat diseases of the Central Nervous System using neuroactive agents including psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently underway.

