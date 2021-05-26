MYND Life Sciences Inc. Announces Public Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND"), a life sciences company focused on novel psychedelic drug development and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce its shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Company's shares will commence trading at market open on May 26, 2021, under the symbol 'MYND'.

"We are incredibly proud have to have driven MYND from incorporation, initial private financing through to securities commission approval and ultimate public listing, all in the span of just one year," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, MYND's Chief Executive Officer. "Our key differentiator is built upon our proven leadership, the calibre of our Chief Science Officer and his research team, and our innovative intellectual property portfolio. We look forward to providing more information to investors over the coming weeks," continued Dr. Oberg.

The Company will be capitalizing on this momentum and continue to drive towards the initiation of up to six (6) clinical trials on the efficacy of psilocybin and psilocybin analogs as not only an effective but superior pharmacological treatment for chronic depression and other inflammatory diseases. The Company plans to initiate the trials by Q4 '2021.

"This is an important milestone that contributes exponentially to our ongoing research and discovery," stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, MYND's Board Chairman and Chief Science Officer. "We can now speak to the promise of our science with a broader range of investors whose capital can accelerate our drug development and planned clinical trials," continued Dr. Jefferies.

The Company is also pleased to announce the signing of the following branding, marketing, and investor relation agreements:

Winning Media LLC. for digital marketing, publishing, awareness and writing services for a term of six weeks for consideration of C$160,000 ;

; The Company engaged Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp. for consideration of USD$50,000 to provide digital media services, vendor management, marketing, and data analytics services to the Company at www.investorsscene.com, for services over an expected twelve-month period. Amherst Baer is a full-service advertising agency, that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange who's integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) result in access to 2-10 million daily North American ad impressions. Neither Amherst Baer nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company;

; The Dales Report for social media awareness, interviews, content generation for a term of 6 months for consideration of C$36,000 ; and

; and Aktiencheck.de AG for European Marketing Awareness for a term of 6 weeks for consideration of €$50,000.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Science Inc. is a leading life sciences company focussed on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development through exemptions granted to its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilfred Jefferies. Four separate patents have been filed based on Dr. Jefferies very promising research and development that commenced in 2010 regarding the modulation of a specific gene using neuro agents such as psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently being performed.

CONTACT INFORMATION

CEO Dr. Lyle Oberg

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of MYND, the listing of common shares on the CSE, and management's expectations regarding MYND's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of MYND to control or predict, that may cause MYND's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

