MYND Life Sciences Announces Patent Applications for Depression and Neuropsychiatric Disorder Drugs

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND") a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has filed additional provisional patents that utilize various psilocybin analogs to target clinical depression.

Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") is a common and severe illness that is estimated to affect approximately 264 million people globally. MYND has two flagship drugs in the development pipeline; MYND-604 and MYND-778. MYND-604 is the lead candidate being developed as a novel oral dosage to treat MDD and brings much needed innovation to the Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor ("SSRI") market.

Patent Filing Highlights:

The patent application targets regulation of inflammation and immune responses by modulating the Human Mycogene by turning a pro-inflammatory state into an anti-inflammatory state.

The patent application addresses methods of inhibiting neuroinflammation to potentially treat a wide variety of neuropsychiatric disorders, including but not limited to; Major Depressive Disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), among others.

The patent application strengthens MYND's IP Portfolio and establishes the foundation of the Company's novel drug development platform as it moves towards commercialization.

The patent covers a wide variety of molecules including psychedelics such as all analogs of psilocybin, LSD, mescaline and DMT.

"Traditional pharma has not taken an innovative approach to R&D as we have seen little innovation to SSRI's and other anti-depressants in over 30 years. MYND's drug discovery process utilizes specific psilocybin analogues that we believe have the ability to positively impact patients dealing with a variety of neuropsychiatric disorders," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, CEO of MYND. "We have a tremendous opportunity to develop viable alternatives to the current suite of SSRIs for individuals living with depression," continued Dr. Oberg.

The MYND-604 provisional patent helps advance the Company's drug development pipeline. The Company anticipates the commencement of clinical trials in Q4 of 2021, or early 2022.

"MYND continues to execute upon its multi-phase drug development strategy to create a novel drug discovery platform and research on the potential efficacy of psychedelic molecules to address unmet mental health needs; dosing control for enhanced drug delivery; and a potential novel diagnostic and treatment regiment," stated Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, MYND's Chief Science Officer.

