MYND Life Sciences Announces LOI with Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND") a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics ("Eyam"). The LOI outlines an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with respect to Eyam's proprietary technologies for applications to Central Nervous System Vaccines ("CNSV").

Eyam is a private, Canadian-based company focused on the research and development of vaccines that are safe, and effective at low doses.

"MYNDs business strategy involves developing a multifaceted suite of CNS disorder treatment protocols which include 1) diagnostic capacity with blood markers, 2) treatment with specific psilocybin and other psychedelic analogs, and 3) immunoprotection," stated MYND CEO, Dr. Lyle Oberg. "This agreement with Eyam will allow MYND to access yet another cutting edge technology with the development of vaccines that have the ability to prevent neurological disorders such as Major Depressive Disorder, by stopping the neuro-inflammatory process before it starts."

The terms of the LOI state Eyam will grant MYND an exclusive license to manufacture and distribute its CNSV globally for 20 years with a mutual option to extend upon the expiration of the agreement, in exchange for mutually agreed upon royalty payments and research and development commitments to be determined as part of the Definitive Agreement.

"This collaboration with MYND to advance research and development for Central Nervous System Vaccines is an excellent fit for us," stated Eyam's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Thomas. "Eyam's next generation vaccine technologies represent an exciting future for human health care, and we look forward to advancing this partnership with MYND to accelerate the development of these technologies and quickly bring them to market."

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Sciences is a biotech company focused on the development of diagnostics and therapeutics for diseases of the central nervous system. The Company is advancing novel technologies through rigorous science and clinical trials with an initial focus on Major Depressive Disorder.

For further information: Dr. Lyle Oberg, CEO, Email: [email protected], Web: www.myndsciences.com