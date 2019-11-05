Mylo Raises $10M Series A From Major Canadian Financial Institutions

The investment by National Bank reinforces the institution's commitment to innovation.

"We see great alignment between Mylo's mission and our own focus on providing individuals with the digital tools they need to manage their finances," said Igal Ohayon, Director of Venture Capital at NAventures. "National Bank is well-positioned to support Mylo's growth and contribute to Canada's fintech ecosystem, while also working to strengthen its own offering."

This fundraising marks two years of rapid growth for Mylo, boosted by the January 2019 launch of Mylo Advantage. The $3/month premium service includes access to registered accounts (TFSAs and RRSPs), socially responsible investing (SRI) options, next-day withdrawals and monthly cashback Perks from millennial-friendly brands like Netflix and Foodora.



"Investing in a TFSA is the smartest way for most Canadian millennials to save, yet only about 40% of us have one. Since launching Advantage, 9 out of 10 new users have opened a TFSA. This is just one example that illustrates how Mylo can help Canadians make better financial decisions, and we're just getting started," said Barrar.



In addition to developing new products, Mylo will use the new capital to hire actively across all departments, continue growing in Canada and expand internationally.



To learn more about Mylo, and begin saving and investing, visit mylo.ai.

Quick Facts

About Mylo Financial Technologies

Mylo is the Montreal-based fintech that was founded with the social mission to help Canadians achieve their financial goals. The company launched its automated savings and investment app in July 2017, and is now focused on building a suite of other innovative products to help Canadians. To date, over 450,000 Canadians have created accounts to save and invest with Mylo. Prior to launch, Mylo acquired Tactex Asset Management, which today manages over $140M in AUM. Mylo has now raised a total of $14M in funding, most notably from National Bank and Desjardins Capital, two of Canada's biggest financial institutions.

About National Bank of Canada

With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has nearly 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About National Bank NAventures

NAventures, the corporate venture capital arm of National Bank of Canada, takes equity stakes in startups and growing businesses to foster growth in companies that will shape the financial institutions of the future. Follow NAventures activities at nbc.ca/naventures.

About Desjardins Capital

Nearly 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$2.5 billion, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of some 500 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to create and maintain more than 60,500 jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network and supports their business growth. For more information, visit our website or our LinkedIn page.

