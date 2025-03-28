MyKey Global Accommodations, Inc. Unveils New Website and AI-Driven Vendor Management Platform Features to Boost Efficiency, Slash Loss Costs, and Revolutionize Temporary Housing Solutions

SASKATOON, SK, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - MyKey Global Accommodations, Inc., a premier provider of temporary accommodations for Additional Living Expenses (ALE), Relocation, and Business Travel, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website and advanced intelligence vendor management platform. These enhancements support MyKey's mission to deliver service with E.A.S.E.—Easy, Affordable, Safe, and Enjoyable—while enabling insurance professionals, relocation specialists, and corporate clients to access faster, more efficient, and cost-effective housing solutions.

"Our mission has always been to simplify and enhance the ALE and temporary housing experience for our clients while reducing loss costs for insurance carriers," said Gordon Doell, Founder and President of OBASA Group and MyKey Global Accommodations, Inc. "With these AI-powered enhancements, we've taken efficiency and cost savings to the next level, delivering smarter, more seamless solutions for our partners and their clients."

MyKey's next-generation tools are redefining how temporary housing is sourced, managed, and delivered. Post this

The newly released platform introduces a host of features designed to elevate the claims management process and improve user experience for all stakeholders:

Accelerated Claims Resolution – Automated workflows expedite approvals, allowing policyholders to secure suitable accommodations faster.

Optimized Cost Management – AI-driven pricing intelligence and built-in policy compliance controls reduce claim leakage and support budget accountability.

Enhanced Communication & Transparency – Real-time collaboration among adjusters, service providers, and policyholders fosters improved communication and operational clarity.

These next-generation tools are redefining how temporary housing is sourced, managed, and delivered. By integrating machine intelligence throughout its platform, MyKey empowers users to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently resulting in lower operational costs and improved satisfaction across the board.

As part of its commitment to continuous innovation, MyKey Global Accommodations, Inc. will showcase its latest technological advancements at several major industry events in the coming weeks, including:

– PLRB 2025 Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo (Booth 1443)

> March 30 – April 2, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN

– 2025 OIAA Claims Conference (Booth 1104)

> April 2, 2025 – Toronto, ON

– GBTA Canada Conference 2025

> April 28 – 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON

Attendees are invited to visit us at one of the aforementioned industry events at the company exhibit booth to experience firsthand how its intelligent systems are transforming temporary housing and claims management.

Top insurance carriers in Canada and United States are currently enjoying early access to these new features and benefits—MyKey is now ready to on-board more customers.

About MyKey Global Accommodations, Inc.

MyKey Global Accommodations, Inc. is a trusted provider of temporary housing solutions for displaced policyholders, relocating employees, and business travelers across North America. Specializing in ALE/Insurance, Relocation, and Business Travel accommodations, MyKey leverages advanced AI technology and an expansive network of verified vendors to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and client-focused service with E.A.S.E.

MyKey Global Accommodations has been revolutionizing the ALE space for the past decade and the company has experienced continuous growth of 200% year over year. To learn more, explore the all-new website at mykey.com.

Media Contact

Shane Kartz

Director of Marketing & Communications

Phone: 1 (306) 955-2221 ext. 416

Email: [email protected]

Website: mykey.com

SOURCE MyKey Global Accommodations