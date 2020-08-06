myHSA adds EQ Care virtual health to its innovative employee Benefits Bucket™

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - myHSA, a leading innovator in digital benefits solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with EQ Care, Canada's pioneer in virtual healthcare, to expand access to telemedicine within its curated Benefits Bucket™ suite.

The benefits industry is undergoing rapid transformation as Canadian workplaces adapt to unprecedented challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 50,000 Canadian families enrolled in the myHSA employee benefits program now have access to enrol in EQ Care's virtual healthcare services, 24/7and in both official languages

Healthcare Flexibility with myHSA & EQ Care

The addition of EQ Care to myHSA's Benefits Bucket™ is an interesting development in the employee benefits space as Canadian business leaders explore innovative solutions to managing workforces during the pandemic. EQ Care, backed by ISO 9001:2105 certification and leaders with over 30 years' experience managing health benefits, will become a priority vendor in this cutting-edge, open marketplace. With all organizations facing serious decisions on resource allocation, including employee benefits plans, myHSA allows benefits managers the flexibility to customize creative solutions for each workplace, including adjusting plan bundles, increasing investments in human resources and prioritizing more critical services, like emergency medical care in particular.

"The myHSA model is incredibly innovative and empowering for Canadian employees navigating their benefits plans," said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care. "The EQ Care team is excited at the prospect of being part of this emerging benefits marketplace. As myHSA patients explore healthcare solutions available to them, we expect that our human, face-to-face approach to virtual medicine will stand out and be especially well-received."

myHSA members can now rely on EQ Care for on-demand healthcare support, 24/7, by experienced medical professionals who receive in-depth training on the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"We are pleased to offer EQ Care to members of our community, particularly because they have the experience and institutional knowledge to offer innovative solutions in a time of great need," said Tim Kane, CEO, myHSA. "Partnering with a company that broke ground in the telemedicine sector in Canada is a logical step for myHSA as we continue building the benefits industry's premiere digital marketplace."

The myHSA model encourages employees to choose the benefits plan mix that works best for them, emphasizing the importance of offering comfort and support to every individual member of an organization. The goal of creating healthier, more resilient workplaces must come with the empowerment of individual employees, supported by peers and healthcare professionals.

A proactive, tailored approach to workplace health, EQ Care and myHSA leaders agree, is essential to ensuring a comfortable, productive and safe return to work.

About EQ Care

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, our mission is to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality service through our leading proprietary virtual health technology platform.

As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, and over 700,000 virtual medical consultations managed, we are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to our Plan Sponsors and Members.

About myHSA Ltd.

myHSA Ltd. is a Canadian insurtech company delivering employee benefits through advisors since 2013. myHSA's cloud-based platform combines self-insured spending accounts with a curated product suite of modern employee benefits and insurance. The white-label and turnkey platform allows insurance professionals and companies alike to provide a branded solution to their clients.

