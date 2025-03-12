MyHealthTeam Launches 'MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam en español,' a Spanish-Language Patient Community for People With Crohn's Disease or Ulcerative Colitis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- MyHealthTeam, a Swoop company, the creator of one of the largest, engaged patient social networks in healthcare, has announced the launch of MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam en español . This new patient community provides medically reviewed content, connection, and support for people diagnosed with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis — all in Spanish. This is the second Spanish-language community announced by MyHealthTeam, following myHIVteam en español which was announced in October 2024.

This Spanish-language patient community was based on the successful launch and growth of the English-language version of MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam , which has more than 325,000 registered members and more than 3 million visitors annually. The new Spanish-language site is packed with content written and reviewed by MyHealthTeam's Spanish-speaking writers, editors, and doctors. The patient experience is tailored to meet the specific needs, culture, and lived experiences of the Hispanic community in the United States.

In the U.S., more than 1.6 million people are affected by Crohn's disease (780,000 people) and ulcerative colitis (907,000 people) — both types of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. The prevalence of IBD among Hispanic people in the U.S. is approximately 50 out of 100,000 people, a figure that may be low due to underrepresentation of this audience in the health care system ( source ). A research study by MyHealthTeam found that U.S. Latino patients experienced more difficulty overall with chronic disease management than either white or Black respondents. This was partly due to difficulty getting insurance approval for medications, tests, and procedures.

"Studies show that the U.S. Latino patient population faces hurdles getting the diagnosis and care they need to manage IBD, and we also know that Spanish speakers in the U.S. prefer to read medical content in Spanish," explained Eric Peacock, CEO and co-founder of MyHealthTeam. "We hope this Spanish-language community and medically approved content will make it easier for Spanish-speaking people to get the information and validation that will lead to the treatment they need."

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory condition affecting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It primarily affects the ileum and the start of the colon, but it can impact any area of the GI tract from the mouth to the anus. It typically involves flare-ups followed by remission periods. Ulcerative colitis is another chronic GI disease marked by inflammation of the colon and rectum, leading to ulcers that often result in blood or mucus in the stool.

MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam en español provides a fully immersive experience that goes beyond simple language translation. Articles are written for Spanish-speaking audiences, reflecting distinct cultures and colloquialisms. The new site makes it easy to find information, support, and a community of people who share the same diagnosis — all in Spanish. It includes the following:

Medically approved articles in Spanish covering symptoms, testing, and treatments Insight and education on treatments and how to obtain financial assistance Guidance on working with a care team and how to talk with doctors, a partner, family, or friends

covering symptoms, testing, and treatments Your Crohn's and colitis community, your language. The site offers fully translated community engagement support for English- and Spanish-speaking members. This capability is exciting for all members, as it offers Spanish speakers an opportunity to build relationships with members who don't speak Spanish and vice versa.

MyHealthTeam is marketing and advertising in Spanish to create awareness and connect with Hispanic communities. This marks the second Spanish patient community by MyHealthTeam, joining myHIVteam en español . (HIV is one of several conditions that disproportionately affects the U.S. Hispanic population.) MyHealthTeam anticipates building future patient networks in Spanish.

About MyHealthTeam

MyHealthTeam, a Swoop company, believes that if you are diagnosed with a rare disease or chronic condition, it should be easy to find the people, support, and medically approved information you need to best manage your condition. Each year, 30 million people visit our fast-growing network of over 60 condition-specific communities, from DiabetesTeam to MyLungCancerTeam, reaching across all therapeutic areas and rare conditions, including Spanish-language communities. Leveraging proprietary zero-party data and advanced patient-targeting capabilities, MyHealthTeam creates precise, relevant, and personalized content that ensures a highly engaged and high-quality audience. Our performance consistently delivers exceptional results for media partners, maximizing impact and ROI. To learn more, email [email protected].

