Myeloma Canada Launches Award-Winning Myeloma Monitor for Shared Decision-Making

Application Empowers Patients in Managing and Taking Control of their Disease

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Myeloma Canada is proud to announce the official launch of Myeloma Monitor, an interactive and unique application (app) developed to function as a patient companion and support tool to help those impacted by multiple myeloma manage, organize and monitor all aspects and details of their disease.

Myeloma Monitor was designed to empower those affected by myeloma become active participants in their healthcare journey. Central to this philosophy is promoting a Shared Decision-Making model (SDM), where patients, caregivers and their medical teams act as equal partners to determine the best course of action for the patient. Martine Elias, Executive Director at Myeloma Canada said, "One of Myeloma Canada's goals is to encourage patients to 'take a seat at the table', get involved, be present and play a key role in all decision-making related to managing their disease. To do this, they must have the right tools and easy access to facts to stay on top of their disease. Myeloma Monitor facilitates this; patients and caregivers can easily record and track large amounts of detailed information in one centralized place."

Over a year in development, Myeloma Monitor – which runs on mobile devices (cell phone, tablet), PC and MAC computers – was first released to a select group of patients and caregivers in April 2019. After positive reviews and testing, the app is now ready to launch to the larger Canadian myeloma community. Confidential and secure, password protected and encrypted, all information contained within this digital tool is protected. Users are assured in knowing all data entered belongs – and remains – confidential to them. This includes full prescription information (medication name, notes and photos for each prescription, method of administration, prescription date and number, prescribing doctor, the patient's pharmacist and contact information); medical/personal appointments, tasks and activities; important contacts (members of their healthcare team and anyone involved with their journey). In addition, patients can view a user-friendly dashboard with a summary of their day and important test results, log symptoms affecting daily quality of life, assess and chart pain levels, add notes and photos, record and graph test results, track vitals and physiological changes, input and save questions for their healthcare team, generate, print and download reports, and more. Easily customizable and personalized, users pick and choose features that are most helpful to them.

Elias added, "In addition to psychological and physical stress, patients have a tremendous amount to deal with: complex information, heavy appointment and treatment schedules, pages of lab results, complicated drug prescriptions. It's understandable to forget to report side-effects, non-compliance to drug schedules, ask questions, or miss information. Myeloma Monitor is an easy-to-use, centralized and personalized tool to help them organize, manage, print and share their information so they feel empowered to engage with their healthcare team." Elias added, "One of Myeloma Canada's goals is to help simplify cumbersome disease-related responsibilities which helps improve state-of-mind and positively affect disease progression and remission rates."

In June, Myeloma Canada was chosen as the 2019 North American winner of the Impact Heme Award for Myeloma Monitor and their My Life. My Myeloma Online Resource Centre (see below). The award is given to patient organizations demonstrating excellence in creating novel solutions that innovatively support Shared Decision-Making initiatives. Along with the prestige of winning, Myeloma Canada received $20,000 US for the continued development of these important initiatives.

ABOUT MYELOMA MONITOR

Myeloma Monitor is an innovative and unique digital tool/application (app), designed specifically for myeloma patients and caregivers where they can securely store, organize and track their important health-related information in one centralized location. Developed by Myeloma Canada, the tool functions as a patient companion, supporting them through all important steps in managing and monitoring the disease and its symptoms. Created to encourage patients to become active, informed participants and shared decision-makers in their healthcare, Myeloma Monitor is a free download, available at http://www.myeloma.ca/en/resources/myeloma-monitor for smart phones (Apple, Windows, Android), tablets (Apple, Windows, Android) and computers (Apple, Windows) as well as on Myeloma Canada's award winning My Life. My Myeloma Online Resource Centre.

ABOUT MY LIFE. MY MYELOMA ONLINE RESOURCE CENTRE



My Life. My Myeloma Online Resource Centre is a 'user-friendly, one-stop-shop', providing Canadian myeloma patients and caregivers with easy access to the information and materials they need to be empowered, active participants in their healthcare journey. The Resource Centre is continuously updated with innovative tools such as the Myeloma Monitor, discussion and decision-making guides, videos, a customizable web navigation, and more.

ABOUT MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, eight Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find the cure, more funding and research are required. Learn more here: www.myeloma.ca

ABOUT MYELOMA CANADA

Myeloma Canada is the only national charitable organization created by and for Canadians impacted by multiple myeloma. The organization is driven to improve the lives of those affected by myeloma by empowering the community through awareness, education and advocacy programs, and supporting clinical research to find the cure. Since it was founded in 2005, Myeloma Canada has been making myeloma matter. Learn more here: www.myeloma.ca

SOURCE Multiple Myeloma Canada

For further information: Myeloma Canada, Martine Elias, Executive Director, melias@myeloma.ca, 1255 TransCanada, Suite 160, Dorval, QC H9P 2V4, Tel: (514) 421-2242

Related Links

http://www.myelomacanada.ca/

