myComply and All3Innovation Announce Strategic Indigenous Partnership

SASKATOON, SK, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - myComply and All3Innovation are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic Indigenous partnership to provide health and safety solutions to those in the construction, mining, energy, and facilities industries.

myComply is an industry-leading, best-in-class workforce management and safety compliance solution. Offering a combination of software and hardware solutions that allow you to unlock jobsite transparency and powerful reporting features while also increasing worker safety. Features include attribution-based access control, worker badging, worker certification tracking, digital form builder, digital tag in/tag out board, zones, orientations, and more.

"myComply acknowledges that, being headquartered in Saskatoon, SK, we are on Treaty 6 Territory. One key goal of our company is to help grow a diverse and prosperous Indigenous business community through new and existing business relationships and opportunities. All3Innovation embodies this goal including the planning and infrastructure to fully realize its' success. These practical actions and leadership from All3Innovation made this partnership a natural fit that we could not be more excited to have in place."

— Greg Reimche, Co-Founder & COO, myComply

All3Innovation is Indigenous-owned and works with companies to track and develop their ESG goals. All3Innovation advocates for the inclusion of Indigenous People in business and in society. They are known for developing meaningful, long-term relationships with customers and Indigenous communities throughout Canada.

"At All3Innovation, our company is rooted in the belief that collaboration is paramount to progress. Guided by this principle, we actively seek partnerships with like-minded enterprises, united in our commitment to fostering innovation and expanding opportunities alongside our indigenous partners. In this pursuit, we find myComply to be an amazing ally, embodying shared values and a dedication to driving positive change through collective effort."

— Jason Thompson, President, ALL3Innovation

This partnership will bring myComply's health and safety solutions to more companies across North America.

Media Contact Information: Landon DeGirolamo, Marketing Manager, [email protected]