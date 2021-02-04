My Rate Compass Announces the Best Credit Cards for 2021 By Category

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - My Rate Compass announced the best credit cards for 2021, determined based on a comprehensive, data-driven methodology that includes factors such as features, benefits, rewards rates, and sign-up bonuses.

Finding the best credit card that suits your financial needs and lifestyle is more important than ever before, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected many Canadians financially. My Rate Compass is a free online credit card comparison engine and ranking resource that analyses over 200 hundred credit cards.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many consumers to make significant changes in how they spend money and take a closer look at the financial tools they use such as credit cards. That's why Canadians need to assess whether they are getting value out of the features, benefits and rewards their credit cards offer them," said Mohamed Konate Founder of the personal finance blog MyRateCompass.ca.

There are hundreds of credit cards available to Canadians and it can be challenging to choose the best card that suits your financial needs and lifestyle.

My Rate Compass has rounded up the Best Credit Cards of 2021 winners by Category:

1-Best Cash Back Credit Card: Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite Card

2-Best Low Interest Credit Card: HSBC Rewards Mastercard

3-Best Balance Transfer Credit Card: Scotiabank Value Visa Card

4-Best No Annual Fee Credit Card: Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card

5-Best Credit Card for rebuilding credit: No Fee Home Trust Secured Visa Card

6-Best Travel Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

7-Best Travel Insurance Credit Card: Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card

8-Best No Foreign Exchange Fees: HSBC World Elite Mastercard

9-Best Rewards Credit Card: American Express Cobalt Card

10-Best Aeroplan Credit Card: American Express Gold Rewards Card



To view the full 15 categories of Best Credit Cards for 2021, visit the page below:

https://myratecompass.ca/best-credit-cards-canada

