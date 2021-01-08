My Place Realty Announces Name Change to Thorwin Properties

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - My Place Realty (MPR), a Winnipeg property management company, has announced that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Thorwin Properties effective immediately. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment to being an active and positive force within both the industry and the communities where it does business.

"Under our new name - Thorwin Properties - we will continue to provide Winnipeg residents and all of our tenants and future tenants with quality homes featuring a mix of modern and heritage styles," said Kris Thorkelson, Owner of Thorwin Properties. "As a company with its roots in Winnipeg, we are committed to delivering the best customer service to our tenants and look forward to operating as a new brand, but with the same values."

The company's ownership and staff have not changed.

"The leadership team and I believe it was appropriate to rebrand our company to more specifically reflect our history and heritage. We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name, Thorwin Properties," stated Vice President Tom Haughton.

The Thorwin Properties team is one whose mission is to treat others with dignity and respect. The team and its external partners are dedicated to creating a safe and quality business which strives to create a better future by improving business practices today.

About Thorwin Properties

Thorwin Properties, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, aims to provide quality multi-family residences that people are proud to call home. By striving for excellence in purchasing, renovating, customer service and proactive leasing multi-family homes, the company strives to define a new standard in property management. Thorwin Properties' core values include respect, accountability, forward thinking, and working together as one team.

For further information: Kris Thorkelson, President of Thorwin Properties, 204-594-5204