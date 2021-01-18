Muuvment launches new platform to make it easy for employers to meet Ontario's mandated COVID-19 check-in requirements

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Muuvment Ltd. is proud to announce it has fast-tracked a real-time software solution to help employers comply with the Ontario mandatory workplace check-in requirements to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Muuvment People daily check-in is an innovative new product for companies to support the overall wellbeing of their employees with data driven analysis that measures the impact of COVID-19 on employee health, availability, and productivity.

"Muuvment was created to help individuals lead healthier and more purposeful lives through media and technology innovation. As many of us live in Ontario, we prioritized the deployment of Muuvment People as an affordable and easy-to-implement solution to help Ontario workplaces meet their check-in requirements." explains Zabi Yaqeen, President and Co-Founder of Muuvment.

Far more than a COVID-19 screening form, Muuvment People daily check-in features real-time analytics, health surveys, robust content resources and management tools to ensure your employees thrive, no matter where they are located.

Learn more about Muuvment People Daily Check-in at www.muuvment.com/checkin

Compliant with Ontario's COVID-19 check-in requirements

COVID-19 check-in requirements Easy to on-board

Low monthly cost of $2.00 per user

per user Supports the physical and mental health of your remote workforce

Personalizes and automates the delivery of existing health programs and educational content

Proactively manages your workforce with real-time analytics

Keeps your HR resources focused on being pro-active

About Muuvment Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Muuvment Ltd. (Privately Held) has developed a SaaS-based solution to help individuals lead healthier and more purposeful lives. Muuvment's products address the growing demand from organizations and their employees to drive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandates, and to support the physical and mental health needs of employees. Muuvment Ltd. and its investors share a mission to develop products that generate meaningful and measurable impact. They are excited about releasing their suite of products in Q1 of 2021 that reimagine how employers can support their staff in an era of remote working. For more information visit www.muuvment.com

