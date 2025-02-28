MUTANT SAYS "GET YOUR GREENS FOR BIGGER GAINS"

Big Greens is an epic superfoods drink mix that isn't for the faint-hearted. Big Greens is the greenest greens on the market, engineered to support immune system function, muscle recovery, proper muscle contractions, and a reduction in oxidative stress—because those who live this lifestyle demand more than the basics. Available in two bold flavors, Berry Good and Just Chocolate, it packs a high-dose punch with key ingredients like spirulina, KSM-66® ashwagandha, DE111® probiotic, and over 40 superfoods. This is manufacturer-direct, multi-award-winning innovation from a team that lives the grind just as fiercely as their fans.

"Your mother always told you to eat your greens, so we made the greenest greens out there: easy, quick, and built for you to drink alone or stack with your favorite protein powder. This isn't some watered-down drink mix — just look at the label — it's for those who dominate and who push their limits in the gym and beyond," said MUTANT President and CEO Jim McMahon. "They don't just train, eat, and sleep—they attack every rep to be their best. Big Greens is built for them and to harness their discipline in a convenient way that also helps with better recovery."

Fans eager to step up can visit MUTANT at The Arnold Sports Festival, booth 1245, to learn more, sample Big Greens, and enter for a chance to win epic prizes. They can also join a special meet-and-greet with Mitchell Hooper, the 2x Defending Arnold Strongman Champion and Strongest Man on Earth, on Sunday at 10 a.m. Big Greens hits shelves in May 2025, available online and at select retailers nationwide, including GNC stores. Each 10.4-ounce bottle delivers 30 servings of pure intensity, featuring innovative blends like 4,525 mg of Land & Sea Greens Giga Blend, 1,239 mg of Superfood Phyto Blend, 821 mg of Daily Reset Blend, and 725 mg of Pre and Probiotics / Digestive Blend.

For those born different, born hardcore, MUTANT's got their back. Visit www.mutantnation.com for more on Big Greens and the MUTANT lifestyle.

About Fit Foods Ltd

Fit Foods Ltd, a world-class manufacturer of sports nutrition proteins and other supplements, specializing in powders. Its extensive variety of products and formulas has earned it international recognition for superior-tasting quality products and has resulted in a leading position in the marketplace. Fit Foods brands are distributed worldwide in 70+ countries. Its Canada based manufacturing facilities are GMP compliant, NHP site licensed (#300341), CFIA licensed (4420), US FDA licensed, and Certified Organic by PACS (#16-463). MUTANT is one of the companies most beloved brands.

