MUSKOWEKWAN FIRST NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, LESTOCK, SK, Oct. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Cynthia Desjarlais, along with Council members, Elders, community members, and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada, celebrate the grand opening of the community's new water treatment plant.

The new 616 sq.-metre facility will provide safe and clean drinking water to the entire community, utilizing a network of water distribution lines and truck hauling for rural housing.

The water treatment plant, which uses advanced treatment processes to make sure the water is safe, also includes a new water well, raw water lines and upgraded flushing systems for efficient distribution. The facility also supports the community's long-term needs and future expansion.

Indigenous Services Canada supported this vital project with an investment of $10.96 million, reflecting a commitment to strengthening community health and well-being for generations to come.

Quotes

"Our Knowledge Keepers/Elders have always shared teachings on the importance of clean, safe and reliable drinking water. The impact this water treatment plant has on the community is vital to our health and wellbeing, now and for years to come, for all our membership."

Ogimakan (Chief) Cynthia Desjarlais

Muskowekwan First Nation

"I want to wholeheartedly congratulate the community of Muskowekwan First Nation on the opening of your new water treatment plant. This facility is a vital resource and a testament to the collaborative efforts between Muskowekwan First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada, exemplifying our shared priority to enhance the quality of life for all members. I am so grateful to be a part of this journey as we pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable future."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Muskowekwan First Nation is a Saulteaux (Ojibway) First Nation located approximately 140 km northeast of Regina.

Muskowekwan First Nation is a member of the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council.

Muskowekwan First Nation is a signatory of Treaty 4.

The old water treatment plant was demolished as part of this project.

