Muskoka Roastery Introduces Three New Sustainable Coffee Products: Black Bear Decaf + Aki Organic Compostable Pods, and Compostable Organic Espresso Capsules

HUNTSVILLE, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Muskoka Roastery is thrilled to announce the launch of three new products, expanding our commitment to exceptional quality and environmental sustainability. We are introducing Black Bear Decaf Compostable Pods, Aki Organic Compostable Pods, and Compostable Organic Espresso Capsules.

As part of our ongoing commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, these new products reflect our dedication to offering exceptional coffee in an environmentally friendly format.

100% Compostable pods now available in BlacK Bear Decaf and Aki Organic Blend. 100% Compostable Organic Espresso capsules for Nespresso® original line brewers. (CNW Group/Muskoka Roastery Coffee Co.)

Black Bear Decaf + Aki Organic 100% Compostable Pods:

100% Compostable: Certified 100% compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute, these pods decompose fully, leaving no waste behind.

Rainforest Alliance Certified: All of our beans are sourced from Rainforest Alliance Farms - supporting environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Swiss Water Process (Black Bear): Decaffeinated using the Swiss Water Process, a chemical-free method that ensures the rich flavor and aroma of our coffee are preserved.

Certified Organic (Aki Organic): "Aki" is the Ojibway word for Earth, aligning perfectly with the coffee's organic certification and our commitment to sustainability.

Compostable Organic Espresso Capsules:

100% Compostable: Our compostable coffee capsules offer a better environmental alternative to traditional aluminum, dramatically reducing waste and supporting a healthier planet.

Certified Organic: Crafted from certified organic beans, ensuring the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Nespresso® Compatible: Designed to be compatible with Nespresso® original-line machines, these capsules offer convenience without sacrificing quality.

"We are always looking to provide new offerings that align not only with customer demand, but with our brand values of premium quality and industry-leading sustainability," said Jordan Neudorf, Marketing Manager at Muskoka Roastery. "We are beyond excited to introduce three new coffees that do just that."

All three products are now available for purchase. Join us in our mission to handcraft Canada's best coffee – sustainably. For more information visit our website at muskokaroastery.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

About Muskoka Roastery

Founded in 2000, Muskoka Roastery is now Canada's #1 Canadian premium coffee, committed to sustainability, quality and innovation. Being based in a place like Muskoka, surrounded by an abundance of nature, we are dedicated to producing premium coffee that reflects the natural beauty and spirit of Canada – while also protecting it.

Jordan Neudorf, Marketing Manager, Muskoka Roastery, 647.231.7376,[email protected], muskokaroastery.com