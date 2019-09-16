Muskoka Grown Receives Health Canada Approval to Sell Dried Cannabis and to Expand Operations, Doubling Production Capacity

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

BRACEBRIDGE, ON, Sept.16, 2019 /CNW/ - Muskoka Grown Limited ("Muskoka Grown" or the "Company") proudly announces that it has received two updates from Health Canada; its sales amendment allowing for the distribution of dried cannabis products to authorized provincial distributors and retailers, and the approval to expand cannabis operations at its purposely built facility in the heart of Ontario's cottage country.

The expansion approval doubles the cannabis cultivation space bringing the fully financed and constructed 65,000 sq. ft. facility to full capacity. This allows the Company to grow its selection of curated strains across all 21 hydroponic rooms immediately. Along with the additional cultivation space, the incremental 32,500 sq. ft provides space for a full scale laboratory and an area designated for research & development. The full scale laboratory and research & development room will provide Muskoka Grown with the opportunity to set-up an advanced breeding program to produce proprietary strains.

"This marks a major achievement for Muskoka Grown and we are thrilled to enter this next phase of growth. As we look ahead, we look forward to executing on our strategy to deliver high-quality craft cannabis nationwide under the Muskoka Grown brand." said David Grand, CEO & Founder, Muskoka Grown.

In anticipation of these milestones, Muskoka Grown has been passionately growing a variety of premium cannabis strains to immediately supply quality craft products to the Canadian recreational market and will work to prepare plants to populate the additional cultivation space under the expansion approval. The Company is also focused on internal procedures in order to achieve its good manufacturing practices certification.

About Muskoka Grown Limited

Muskoka Grown is a community-focused cannabis company, committed to providing premium craft cannabis products for those who are new or experienced with cannabis, while building meaningful connections with our communities and positively contributing to the conservation of our natural surroundings. Muskoka Grown operates a purposely-built 65,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ontario that is expected to produce more than 5,000 kg of indoor, small-batch cannabis using unique genetics.

For more information about Muskoka Grown, please visit our website, www.muskokagrown.com .

For further information: For investor inquiries please contact: Broidy Rondelet, Corporate Development & Stakeholder Relations, broidyrondelet@muskokagrown.com

