Muskoka Grown Opens First Interactive Cannabis Education Centre in Muskoka

BRACEBRIDGE, ON, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Muskoka Grown Limited ("Muskoka Grown" or the "Company"), a licensed producer of small-batch premium craft cannabis products in Bracebridge, ON, is pleased to announce the opening of the Muskoka Grown Community Hub, an interactive education centre and community market. Located in the heart of downtown Bracebridge, this age-gated hub will allow visitors to learn the basics about cannabis.

Dedicated to building meaningful connections with our communities and providing education to the adult-use market, the hub will offer an opportunity for visitors to learn about cannabis and responsible use. Educational experiences inside the hub include an area dedicated to the cannabis basics, as well as an interactive terpene bar, which demonstrates the different aromas of various plants. The hub will also sell Muskoka Grown branded merchandise, products from local artists/vendors and host a series of community events, workshops, and seminars.

"The Community Hub underscores Muskoka Grown's commitment to education and being good corporate citizens. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the Muskoka region and staying true to our promises," said David Grand, CEO & Founder, Muskoka Grown. "We understand the new recreational cannabis landscape comes with many questions and we want to help educate the adult-use market as much as we can."

Muskoka Grown will be opening its doors on Friday, June 28, 2019. The hub will not have any cannabis products stored or sold onsite and guests attending must be over 19 years old.

"We have always taken the approach to create a safe space for people to learn about cannabis, breaking down the plant into relatable parts," said Andrea Grand, Director of Marketing, Muskoka Grown. "Our goal is to ensure that the most accurate information is being delivered to consumers so that we can positively contribute to their experience and understanding of the plant."

This interactive education hub will be managed by Heather Huff-Bogart, Muskoka Grown's lead educator and a cannabis subject matter expert. Whether new to or familiar with cannabis, our dedicated CannSell certified staff are committed to giving consumers the information they need to navigate their own cannabis journey.

About Muskoka Grown

Muskoka Grown is a federally licensed producer of cannabis operating inside a 65,000 square foot, expandable, state-of-the-art production facility, located in Bracebridge, ON, Canada. The company has a strong and dedicated team of industry experts responsible for innovation, research, and development. Muskoka Grown is a community-focused cannabis brand, committed to providing premium cannabis products for new and experienced consumers while building meaningful connections with our communities and positively contributing to the conservation of our natural surroundings.

