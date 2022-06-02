Muskoka Brewery's 2022 portfolio offers a taste for everyone

With the addition of new Squeeze the Day Juicy Hard Seltzer and Wandr non-alcoholic sparkling tea infusions, Muskoka Brewery boasts a lineup of versatile and approachable brands.

BRACEBRIDGE, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Since opening their doors in 1996, among the first of Ontario's craft brewers, Muskoka Brewery has worked to adapt to a rapidly evolving market and ensure there is a beverage for everyone that comes to the table thirsty. While continuing to push the envelope yet staying true to their roots, Muskoka Brewery has expanded their capabilities to brew a new Juicy Hard Seltzer Squeeze the Day and Wandr a non-alcoholic sparkling tea infusion, both perfect to pair with summer adventures. These two new drinks are among a lineup of beverages Muskoka Brewery offers that are sure to brighten your cooler this season.

Muskoka Brewery Summer 2022 Portfolio. Bottom row from left to right: Ebb & Flow Five Alive Sour, Big World, Small Batch Greetings from South Korea, Squeeze the Day Juicy Hard Seltzer 12 Pack, Drifter Hazy Pale Ale, Peach of Mind Kolsch. Top Row: Wandr Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Tea Infusion on either side of the Muskoka Brewery Survival Pack. (CNW Group/Muskoka Brewery)

Squeeze the Day: Carpe that diem with a splash of fruit – these malt-based Juicy Hard Seltzers are available exclusively at the Beer Store. Featuring mouth-watering flavour combinations like Peach & Prickly Pear, Grapefruit & Kiwi, Pineapple & Lime, and Berry Lemonade at 100 calories per can.

Wandr: A non-alcoholic beverage crafted from the brewhouse, Wandr is a sparkling tea infusion that boasts functional benefits. With the first flavour launching as a refreshing blend of Hibiscus, Strawberry, Ginger & Mango, additional flavours coming this summer include Lemongrass Lemonade and Peach, Blueberry Matcha.

Big World, Small Batch: A series of unique brews created in collaboration with breweries from around the world at a time when spontaneous jet-setting is missed. The first brew of the series worked with Het Nest Brouwerij from Turnhout, Belgium and then the recently launched partnership with Amazing Brewing Co. from Seoul, South Korea. The third beer in the series has anticipated arrival for the early fall.

Drifter Hazy Pale Ale: An evolution of the IPA, Hazy Pale Ales offer soft bitterness with big citrus and stone fruit flavours. This new style is a great gateway beer for those looking to dabble in more hop-forward beers.

Ebb & Flow Five Alive: A tart and citrusy new sour with a hint of nostalgia. Wine lovers typically gravitate towards sours for their low carbonation and smooth drinkability.

Peach of Mind Kolsch: The addition of fresh peach juice gives a refreshing twist to this classic beer style. This thirst-quenching ale has bright flavours of juicy peach and passionfruit notes, with a lively carbonation and clean finish.

Survival Pack: A mix of beers all coming in under 5% ABV in a camping inspired pack including new beers that build on the theme like Hibernating Grizzly & Camp-Out Pils. All styles are easy-drinking and approachable, making for a great mix pack to share among friends.

"We are proud to be a part of your moments and memories, whether it's celebrating, unwinding or just feeling thirsty. We have crafted a line-up this year that has something for everyone and something for every occasion. At your summer BBQ, I guarantee everyone will find something they like in the Muskoka portfolio. Wandr is an especially exciting addition because it expands our occasions – we finally have a beverage you can take with you on a hike, in a boat, or walking your dog," says Sarah Au, Director of Marketing at Muskoka Brewery.

Lower alcohol options make up much of Muskoka Brewery's portfolio with most brands coming in under 5% ABV. In 2020, Muskoka Brewery tapped into the quickly growing light beer market to launch Tread Lightly, a light lager that comes in at 4% and 110 calories per 355mL can as well as Muskoka Spirits Hard Sparkling Water. Tread Lightly has found tremendous success and is the best-selling light lager in craft beer in Ontario and cemented itself among the brewery's core brands such as Detour Session Ale, Cream Ale, Craft Lager, and beloved Mad Tom West Coast IPA. Muskoka Spirits Hard Sparkling Water was created in the age of seltzers, with 100 calories per can and 0 grams of sugar, this brand was one of the first in the space made by a craft brewery.

"With individuals moving towards adopting drinks that fit into a more active lifestyle, we have added low calorie options like Tread Lightly and our Muskoka Spirits Hard Sparkling Waters to our portfolio. With these beverages, people can still unwind with a beverage that aligns with their goals," adds Au.

"At the core of our values is being welcoming, and encouraging everyone to reach for a Muskoka beverage that fits their lifestyle. We want to make ourselves part of people's lives whether it is a Tread Lightly on game day, a Squeeze the Day while relaxing on the dock, or a Wandr on the go. As we have from day one, what we strive to do is to craft iconic experiences for Canadians, one glass at a time." mentions Todd Lewin, President of Muskoka Brewery.

Muskoka Brewery remains committed to innovation and adapting to the ever evolving tastes and needs of consumers. With new products continuing to come down the line and ideas flourishing, Muskoka Brewery is proud to continue to trailblaze in the craft beer industry and beyond.

About Muskoka Brewery:

Nestled in Bracebridge, Ontario, Muskoka Brewery kicked open its doors in the summer of 1996. Independently owned and operated by Todd Lewin and Bob MacDonald, the brewery employs a passionate team of individuals more than 130 strong, and is proud to be Canada's first Living Wage Brewery. With an award-winning beer portfolio and the spirit of the Canadian outdoors, Muskoka Brewery handcrafts premium beers as unique and refreshing as the region they're from.

SOURCE Muskoka Brewery

For further information: For more information, product samples or to schedule an interview please contact: Kyra Dietsch, Marketing Communications Manager, [email protected], 905 407 6140