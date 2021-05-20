Musical Journey and Award-Winning Feature Documentary No Roads In Debuts May 28th

Alberta-Based Film Featuring Blake Reid Band Available on Apple TV, Google and Amazon

For media assets and photography visit noroadsin.com

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Following the musical journey of a band of world-class musicians in search of inspiration as they record a roots music album in a remote, forgotten farmhouse, the multi award-winning feature documentary No Roads In, along with the accompanying soundtrack by Blake Reid Band, will debut on May 28th.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Alberta's lush rural prairies, what begins as a musical awakening quickly turns into a series of revelations. No Roads In follows the Blake Reid Band over five days, as they confront their own personal obstacles and the losses that hold them back - learning that what they sought isn't as important as what they found.

Using only a portable generator and the gear they carried in, the band quickly finds they have gone beyond reproducing the unforgiving recording techniques of music's earlier days. Now, they confront new problems through the incompatibility of nature and technology. No Roads In is about a race against time, a battle amidst wind, wheat, and insects, and a fight to overcome the obstacles people face both outside and within.

"No Roads In was the path in life that I didn't see coming. It started as a need to find balance between who I am and what I do. The initial motivation for the project was to merge an acoustic recording with the background sounds of nature," said Adam Naugler, No Roads In Co-Creator and Film Sound Mixer. "What is most interesting is that this film goes far beyond music – it changed my life. I truly believe the music we created in that old house has the power to help people find their own path."

Capturing the journey of a group of experienced musicians who must conquer doubt and prove they can step away from a world of music technology and return to recording music in its rawest form, No Roads In celebrates how music connects us all - illustrating the kind of human bonds that only a song can make.

"No Roads In gave us an incredible opportunity to write and record an album without musical boundaries. Although the recording environment was unlike anything the band has ever experienced, within that old house we were able to weave raw emotion and personal experiences through simple melodies and acoustic instruments," said Blake Reid, No Roads In Co-Creator and Music Artist. "Above all it gave us the freedom to be completely inspired – to laugh, love, swear, cry, and to be ourselves without apology."

No Roads In has been featured at 26 film festivals across North America and Europe, winning 16 awards for music, cinematography and best documentary.

For more information and high rez images visit noroadsin.com.

About Adam Naugler, Co-Creator & Film Sound Mixer

Adam Naugler is an award-winning location sound mixer and post audio mixer. His passion for playing and recording music eventually led to a successful career in TV and film as a post-production audio mixer and field sound recordist. Following his discovery of the abandoned farmhouse located

in the middle of a thousand acres of prairie wheat field, he set out to bring the old house back to life, helping to capture the love, laughter and raw energy of 13 songs recorded live-off-the-floor over five summer days in Western Canada.

About Blake Reid, Co-Creator & Music Artist/Songwriter

Blake Reid is a world class songwriter, musician, and front-man, with multiple albums cut in Nashville, along with thousands of live performances under his belt. Blake is a seasoned professional musician and no stranger to the many challenges and rewards of the music industry. When approached to participate in No Roads In, Blake was immediately interested in the idea of recording an album in the special old farmhouse - in harmony with nature and free of the confinements of commercial expectations.

SOURCE No Roads In

For further information: Media Contact: Julia Wilkinson, [email protected], 604-842-4945

Related Links

https://www.noroadsin.com/

