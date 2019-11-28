Music Publishers Canada music publishing export and songwriting initiative expands to London, UK

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Music Publishers Canada is proud to be hosting its inaugural Create UK export mission from November 26-29, 2019. In total, nine Canadian songwriters and representatives from 12 Canadian music publishers from across Canada will be travelling to London for Create UK.

Create is a dual-purpose music publishing export initiative that connects music publishers, and the songwriters they invest in, with key business and creative contacts in global markets. As shown in our "Export Ready, Export Critical" study , export is driving growth for Canadian music publishers, and is increasingly necessary to remain competitive globally. Through export, we can ensure that Canadian songs continue to be heard around the world.

During Create UK, the 9 Canadian songwriters will be writing together in an intensive four-day songwriting camp and building creative partnerships with the 17 participating UK songwriters. During the B2B component of Create UK, Canadian publishers will have a full slate of curated opportunities to meet with UK music publishers and other key music industry professionals. The schedule includes a day co-hosted with the Music Publishers Association UK at Canada House.

Participating Canadian songwriters include: CARYS (CCS Rights Management), Michael Bernard Fitzgerald (Warner Chappell Music Canada), GRAE (Red Brick Songs), Yash Gruzman (Hyvetown Music), Ryan Guldemond (Nettwerk Music Group Publishing), GUS (Cadence Music Group), Jillea (Slaight Music Publishing Canada), Marcus Paquin (Arts & Crafts), Soran (Editorial Avenue).

"With Create UK, we're aiming to build the critical business and creative relationships that music publishers and songwriters need to succeed in a global marketplace", says Margaret McGuffin, Executive Director of Music Publishers Canada.

Music Publishers Canada acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada (through the Canada Music Fund), and the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom (Canada House). Music Publishers Canada also thanks the Music Publishers Association – UK for their support.

