Music Publishers Canada: Introducing the Producers of the Women in the Studio National Accelerator 2020

This year's participants are: Teddi Jones (British Columbia), Melody McKiver (Ontario), iaamSaam (Ontario), Carmen Elle (Ontario), Camille Poliquin (Quebec), Isabelle Banos (Quebec), Reeny Smith (Nova Scotia) and Breagh Isabel (Nova Scotia).

"We're very excited to continue building a strong community for women and other underrepresented groups within production spaces. We look forward to providing highly curated and individualized technical training, access to key industry mentors and networking, as well as professional development opportunities to our eight participants. We are also very proud to note that our eight participants will be volunteering in their local communities as part of this year's programming." said Music Publishers Canada Executive Director Margaret McGuffin.

The Women in the Studio program is designed to provide the cohort with opportunities for skills development and networking opportunities that they would otherwise be unable to access. Participants will gain valuable insights from mentors and industry experts for the duration of the program to learn about career and technical skills development.

"At RBC, our commitment to the arts enables diverse artists to bridge the gap from 'emerging' to 'established'," said Valerie Chort, Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship, RBC. "Because of the significant impacts of COVID-19, these artists now need our help more than ever. It is through programs like the Women in the Studio National Accelerator that we can celebrate diverse women in music and help Canadian musicians pursue their bold ambitions during these uncertain times."

"Women in Music Canada is thrilled to partner with Music Publishers Canada and She Is The Music to support the next cohort of emerging producers! Production and engineering is the least gender balanced sector of our industry. Providing opportunities, such as those provided through this program, to women and non-binary individuals is crucial to the success and future of the Canadian music industry." said Women in Music Canada Chair & Founder Samantha Slattery.

ABOUT MUSIC PUBLISHERS CANADA

Music Publishers Canada represents music publishers by creating global business opportunities. We promote our members' interests and those of their songwriting partners through advocacy, communication and education.

