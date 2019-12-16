Music Publishers Canada and Minister MacLeod discuss growing Ontario's creative and export-focused music publishing industry

"We were thrilled to meet Minister MacLeod today to discuss how the music publishing sector is building on the province's economic momentum and to advance our shared goals of growing the sector, remaining globally competitive and ensuring Ontario songs are heard around the world," said Music Publishers Canada executive director Margaret McGuffin.

Exports have driven growth in Canada's music publishing industry with more than two-thirds of revenues coming from foreign sources in 2017, compared to when it was less than one-third in a 2005 study. This complete reversal of business activity has a bottom line impact: according to Statistics Canada total industry revenues increased from $118.6 million in 2005 to $329 million in 2017. Music publishing revenues accrue largely in Ontario, with 92 per cent of revenues being associated with Ontario headquarters.

"Ontario is open for business, open for jobs, and open for artists. It is clear to me that our music publishing industry plays an important, innovative role in helping to improve Ontario's economic potential," said Minister MacLeod. "I want to thank Music Publishers Canada for meeting me today to discuss Ontario talent and the opportunities that exist in our province."

The Ontario music publishing and sound recording sector employs more than 4,000 people, accounting for 42 per cent of the sector across the country. The MPC board of directors was joined by Grammy and JUNO award-winning singer-songwriter Dan Hill (Anthem Entertainment), singer-songwriter Matthew Angus and Kirty from Fast Romantics (Red Brick Songs) and Paw Patrol composer Graeme Cornies (CCS Rights Management) who spoke about their experiences as songwriters and composers.

"I thank the Minister for her support of our innovative and growing export-oriented sector," said Jennifer Mitchell, founder of Red Brick Songs. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Ontario government to build opportunities that allow us to invest in the songwriters and composers."

Ontario Music publishers represent and invest in thousands of songs, songwriters and composers who are heard daily on the radio, on streaming services, in video games and in film, television and other screen-based productions around the world.

About Music Publishers Canada

Music Publishers Canada represents music publishers by creating global business opportunities and we promote our members' interests and those of their songwriting partners through advocacy, communication and education.

