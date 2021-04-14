Muraly Srinarayanathas Joins Forbes Business Council

Invitation-Only Business Community Welcomes Global Leader

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Muraly Srinarayanathas, a purpose-driven leader and Executive Chairman of 369 Global Inc., a rapidly growing business conglomerate with interests in education and training, financial services, creative and entertainment, venture capital, and more, has joined the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Srinarayanathas was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Muraly Srinarayanathas into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As CEO of Computek College, a subsidiary of 369 Global Inc., Srinarayanathas is laser focused on rapidly evolving the college's frontline worker programs to address the critical shortage of workers in Ontario's healthcare sector that the pandemic has so clearly exposed. All of Computek's programs are carefully crafted to meet the specific needs of newcomers and recent immigrants with the objective of empowering them to secure employment as quickly as possible and contribute to the struggling economy as Canada pushes to recover from COVID-19. The Personal Support Worker program, for example, focuses on teaching the personal and occupational skills needed to care for people living at home, hospitals, senior homes and in long-term care facilities. Both clinical and community placements are included in the program to provide real work experience. The college trains approximately 200 personal support workers every year and nearly half of the graduating class are, in fact, internationally trained nurses who are keen to lend their knowledge and expertise to Canada.

"As a purpose-driven leader committed to social good and encouraging the sharing of diverse global perspectives, it's important to me to engage with likeminded leaders. I believe there's tremendous opportunity for us to connect and collaborate to drive meaningful business outcomes and inspire change. This is especially true in today's ongoing pandemic environment where economic recovery is a critical priority. The Forbes Business Council is a collective focused on important business and social issues from education to health and economic empowerment. I look forward to contributing to the organization as an active member and learning from inspiring global leaders," said Srinarayanathas.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

SOURCE station369

For further information: Andrea Anders for station369, [email protected]