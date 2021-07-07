Municipalities Across Ontario Partner with Service Line Warranties of Canada

SLWC now has 38,000 customers across Ontario, and the SLWC contractor network has grown to include 38 local businesses that employ over 150 technicians. Homeowners in participating municipalities have access to repair plans that cover needed repairs to exterior water and sewer service lines that connect their homes to city systems, as well as for in-home plumbing systems. Plans start as low as $6.00 per month.

The no-deductible plans offer homeowners reliable access to local, trusted, certified repair contractors who can quickly complete repairs, freeing homeowners from the financial burden and inconvenience that come with these repair emergencies. Across Canada, SLWC-approved local contractors have completed thousands of repair jobs saving homeowners more than $6 million. These are repairs that homeowners otherwise would have had to pay for out-of-pocket without a repair plan.

"The rapid expansion of SLWC program in municipalities across Ontario is a testament to the benefit of the program has for residents," said Mike Van Horne, General Manager, Service Line Warranties of Canada. "As municipalities look at the success of the SLWC program in their neighboring communities, they are making the smart decision to also offer their residents access to these optional service plans. It makes sense for our municipal partners who get help in educating residents about their responsibility for the water and sewer lines on their property. And it makes sense for homeowners who get the protection and peace-of-mind against unexpected repairs. It is truly a win-win for all, and we are committed to expanding the program across Canada."

Success stories from participating cities, as well as testimonials from satisfied customers, come in daily from across Ontario. In the City of Hamilton, a partner since 2014, over 7,200 homeowners have purchased an optional service repair plan with many of them signing up for multiple coverage options. Post repair surveys show that Hamilton homeowners rate their SLWC experience with 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Many homeowners do not know they are responsible for repairs and replacement of the water and sewer lines that fail on their property. When something goes wrong, they often turn to the city or their insurance company and are then surprised, and frankly upset, to learn that they are responsible for fixing the problem," said John Savoia, Senior Policy Advisor, City of Hamilton. "Participating in the SLWC program has given Hamilton homeowners a way to prepare for and handle these types of repairs without being left with a repair bill they can't afford."

Hamilton resident Charmaine L. writes, "When you call Service Line Warranties of Canada they are so friendly and professional, they contacted a contractor immediately, I will never regret being a member and all I can say is thank you. I recommend everyone to become a member --it is rewarding to know someone dependable is there to help and you need it. Thank you, Service Line Warranties of Canada!"

Since the Region of Peel began its program with SLWC in 2016, Peel homeowners with SLWC service plans have avoided over $1 million in out-of-pocket repair costs. "By partnering with SLWC, we got a solution that not only educates our homeowners about their responsibility, but also offers them an easy way to be prepared financially for an unexpected home repair. The partnership has been a win-win for the Region of Peel and our residents that have a plan," said Nectar Tampacopoulos, Region of Peel.

Homeowners with questions or who wish to receive more information about SLWC or available plans should call toll-free 1-866-922-9004 or visit www.slwofc.ca. Local municipalities interested in learning more about the program for their community can visit www.servicelinewarranties.ca.

About Service Line Warranties of Canada

Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) is part of HomeServe, a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4.7 million customers across North America since 2003. Launched in 2014, SLWC is the trusted source of utility line protection programs in Ontario as recognized by the Local Authority Services, part of the Association of Municipalities on Ontario (AMO).

Together with HomeServe, SLWC is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 1,000 leading city, municipal and utility partners across North America.

SOURCE Service Line Warranties of Canada

