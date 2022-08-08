Municipal leaders heading to Ottawa for 2022 AMO Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - More than 1,700 participants from hundreds of municipalities and organizations from across Ontario will participate in the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's 2022 AMO Conference, August 14 to 17 at the Shaw Centre and Westin in Ottawa.

The top educational forum for municipal governments, the 2022 AMO Conference is the first time municipal leaders will gather together, face-to-face, in almost three years. It is an opportunity for municipal officials to work directly with the newly elected Ontario government as it begins its new mandate. This year's event features more than 60 speakers, sessions and workshops, reflecting the broad scope of municipal responsibilities. Keynote presenters include:

Hon. Doug Ford , Premier of Ontario

, Premier of Hon. Sylvia Jones , Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Hon. Steve Clark , Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Peter Tabuns, Interim Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition

Stephen Blais , MPP Orléans, Ontario Liberal Caucus Critic for Municipal Affairs and Housing

, MPP Orléans, Ontario Liberal Caucus Critic for Municipal Affairs and Housing Mike Schreiner , Leader of the Green Party of Ontario

, Leader of the Green Party of Jamie McGarvey , AMO President

The annual conference is a chance for municipal officials to work together on solutions to today's big challenges, to learn, and to create new opportunities that benefit our communities. In addition to the conference program, municipal staff and officials will take part in hundreds of municipal delegation meetings with provincial ministries. Provincial ministers will also take questions from municipal officials in an open forum.

Key session topics include climate change, strengthening indigenous relations, creating diverse, equitable and inclusive communities, women's leadership, housing affordability, mental health and addictions, modernizing the public health system, municipal property assessment, economic recovery, changes to Conservation Authorities, Blue Box transition, municipal pensions, and much more. Program details are available at www.amo.on.ca.

All media are required to register in Room 204 at the Shaw Centre. Attending media are encouraged to book accommodation as soon as possible, if needed.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

Follow AMO on Twitter, @AMOPolicy, and use the official conference hashtag #AMO2022.

SOURCE Association of Municipalities of Ontario

For further information: Brian Lambie, AMO Media Contact, 416-729-5425, [email protected]