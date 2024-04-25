Municipal leaders from counties, small cities and towns gather in Orillia for 2024 OSUM Conference

ORILLIA, ON, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Participants from a broad cross-section of Ontario communities will attend the 2024 Ontario Small Urban Municipal (OSUM) Conference to be held from May 1 to 3 at the Orillia Recreation Centre, 255 West Street South, Orillia.

OSUM represents counties, small cities and towns that are vital links between rural and urban Ontario. These communities are essential to the fabric of life in Ontario. As the province grows, these communities face challenges and opportunities that can be both urban and rural in nature.

"Small urban municipalities are expected to deliver big-city services on a limited taxbase, while preserving a small-town feel and protecting our natural heritage. It's a tall order," said OSUM Chair Hilda MacDonald. "The OSUM Conference brings us together to learn from one another and to hear what provincial leaders have to say about our priorities."

The event features speakers and panel discussions on important matters including homelessness and affordable housing, the loss of local media, political polarization, strengthening local democracy and new insights on water and wastewater infrastructure.

Key presenters include:

The Hon. Paul Calandra , Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Marit Stiles , Leader of the Official Opposition and NDP

, Leader of the Official Opposition and NDP Bonnie Crombie , Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party

, Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party Mike Schreiner , Leader, Green Party of Ontario

, Leader, Green Party of Steve Paikin , Host of TVO's The Agenda

, Host of TVO's The Agenda Hilda MacDonald, Chair, OSUM

Chief Ted Williams , Chippewas of Rama First Nation

Media are asked to visit the registration desk onsite, or email [email protected] to register in advance. Attending media are encouraged to book accommodation as soon as possible, if needed.

About OSUM

OSUM supports vibrant counties, small cities and towns that connect urban and rural Ontario. These varied, diverse communities face shared challenges and opportunities that can be urban or rural in nature.

