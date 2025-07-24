Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar takes champagne into space

The first champagne crafted for conditions of zero gravity celebrates a historic mission into space

REIMS, France, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar is back on Earth after its debut flight into space. On 25 June 2025, the first champagne adapted to space launched on an Axiom Space mission from Florida, returning to Earth 15 July 2025 in perfect condition in its specially designed, state-of-the-art bottle. This historic event represents the culmination of nine years of research and experimentation, during which Maison Mumm, in collaboration with a community of experts, once again pushed the boundaries, continuing the explorations it began when it was founded in 1827.

Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar

Beyond the technological achievement of this brilliantly executed mission, Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar is a powerful symbol of the spirit of celebration and conviviality, which – having united people on Earth for centuries – will in future extend into space.

An unprecedented mission, nine years in the making

The project that took Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar into space began in 2017, when Maison Mumm assembled an expert team: Octave de Gaulle, founder of SPADE, which specializes in designing products and experiences for human life beyond Earth; the CNES (Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales), France's national space agency; and Jean-François Clervoy, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, and the veteran of three NASA space missions.

The first prototype of Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar was presented in 2018, resulting in an initial set of observations, both technical and oenological. These were integrated into the design of a second prototype, produced in 2022, which also conformed to CNES specifications for safety and tasting in conditions of zero gravity. That same year, Maison Mumm announced its collaboration with Axiom Space, which would carry Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar on a future, real-life mission.

The final, crucial step before the mission could go ahead was a zero-gravity test flight, which was successfully completed in March 2025. And so, after nine years, on 25 June, Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar blasted off from Florida, as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). The Ax-4 Commander Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and biochemistry researcher, was accompanied by an international crew. The mission returned to Earth on 15 July, with Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar in apparently flawless condition. In approximately five months' time, Yann Munier, Cellar Master of Maison Mumm, will be authorized to open the bottle and taste the world's first champagne to have voyaged into space.

A new frontier

The unique feat achieved by Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar perpetuates Maison Mumm's heritage of exploration, and once again demonstrates its capacity – in this case quite literally – to open new frontiers. The House's pioneering spirit has long been epitomized by Mumm Cordon Rouge, which – over a century before it launched into space – accompanied Commandant Charcot, the first Frenchman to lead an Antarctic expedition, on his historic quest to the Polar Circle in 1904.

From the ends of the earth to the outer reaches of space… "Over and above its contribution to space exploration, the significance of this project lies in what champagne represents – shared values, an enduring art de vivre, a symbol of our culture – and in the possibility of recreating it in an entirely new environment," comments César Giron, CEO of Maison Mumm. While Mumm Cordon Rouge is synonymous with earthly celebrations, Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar preserves, beyond the boundaries of our planet, the memory of a terroir, a climate, a savoir-faire and a ritual of conviviality – in short, a symbolic link to life on Earth.

Sébastien Barde, Deputy Director of Exploration and Human Spaceflight at CNES, adds: "The Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar project is a concrete example of the importance of considering conviviality and shared rituals in space. For CNES, these human dimensions are essential to the success of long-duration missions. By supporting projects like this one, we are exploring ways to improve the psychological well-being of crews and address the cultural challenges of human space exploration."

Pushing the boundaries of design and winemaking

Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar represented a two-fold challenge: of design and of winemaking. The design had not only to respect the stringent safety standards of a space mission, but also to preserve and ensure the precious champagne bottle remained intact. Futuristic in conception, it features a glass half-bottle secured by an opening and closing mechanism of stainless steel – the same material used by Maison Mumm for its vats in Reims. The bottle is protected within a sleek outer casing of aeronautical-grade aluminum, emblazoned with the iconic red ribbon of Mumm Cordon Rouge. The casing's long neck, ending in a cork secured by a metal ring, was designed to allow the champagne to be served in conditions of zero gravity.

The second, and equally important, aspect of the challenge involved the champagne itself. In order to counteract the dulling of the senses of smell and taste that occurs in space, the blend of Mumm Cordon Rouge had to be subtly tweaked. "The freshness and power of Mumm Cordon Rouge were retained, while the intensity of the aromas was heightened by extended aging and the addition of a dosage liqueur made from wines raised in oak casks," explains Yann Munier.

Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar is a way of encapsulating our culture, the memory of the terroir and tasting ritual that make champagne what it is.

G.H. Mumm – named after its founder Georges Hermann Mumm – has chosen Pinot Noir to define the style of its champagnes since its creation in 1827. For almost two centuries, its expertise has been dedicated to revealing the rich nuances of its signature grape variety. From the iconic Mumm Cordon Rouge to Mumm Blanc de Noirs, G.H. Mumm is an expert in selecting and blending the finest terroirs to express the diversity of Champagne's Pinot Noir grapes. G.H. Mumm champagnes are distinguished by their exacting quality standards and singular aromatic personality: intense freshness, generous fruit and elegant structure, achieved after between two and five years' aging in the cellars in Reims, France.

