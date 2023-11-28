Multiplex Construction Canada and McMaster Innovation Park Celebrate the OmniaBio Project Delivery

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - One year following the initiation of construction on the OmniaBio B Building at McMaster Innovation Park (MIP), the Multiplex Construction Canada team is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the OmniaBio B Base Build. Executed under the innovative Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) method, this project showcases an on-time and on-budget project delivery, providing the core and shell infrastructure for accessibility to MIP and its partners, OmniaBio.

Representatives from Multiplex Construction Canada and McMaster Innovation Park (l-r) Brian Farrelly, Scott Rasmussen, Atiaan Stander, Sandra Tran, Frances Grabowski, Ty J. Shattuck, Terry Olynyk and Pedro Duarte stopped for a quick photo-op during a tour of the OmniaBio facility. (CNW Group/McMaster Innovation Park)

Frances Grabowski, Vice President of Development and Design at MIP and the lead of the IPD team, expressed her satisfaction with the project's conclusion. "The OmniaBio project exemplifies the efficacy of Integrated Project Delivery. Our vision was to streamline the construction process and expedite the development of a cutting-edge CDMO infrastructure. Through effective collaboration and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we successfully realized our objectives."

The IPD approach facilitated efficient communication and cooperation among all stakeholders, resulting in the punctual delivery of the world-class building. President and Managing Director of Multiplex Construction Canada Terry Olynyk also shared that he takes "immense pride in the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our entire construction team. Their tireless efforts have not only led to the successful completion of the OmniaBio B Building project but have also reinforced our steadfast commitment to delivering construction projects of the highest quality. The collaboration fostered through the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) approach has been instrumental in our success. We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone alongside MIP, trade partners, consultants, and the broader community."

OmniaBio, planned at 400,000 square feet, will be the largest CDMO exclusively manufacturing for cell and gene therapies in Canada. MIP has now delivered the core and shell of the first phase, 90,000 SF. The building's occupancy is projected for summer 2024.

ABOUT MULTIPLEX

Multiplex is a premier construction company with a simple purpose: to construct a better future. We are a leading global contractor that has been shaping skylines and creating thriving places around the world for over 60 years. Collaborating with clients, consultants and trades, we have a proven track record of delivering some of the most complex, large-scale and sustainable projects in the Greater Toronto Area. We move standards forward at every phase, managing all projects through our certified systems, industry-leading health and safety approaches and digital capabilities, and ensuring our buildings create positive impacts for the environment and local communities.

ABOUT McMASTER INNOVATION PARK

McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) is Canada's premier research and innovation park based in the heart of southwestern Ontario and home to over fifty companies in the Life Science, Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing and high-tech sectors. MIP's proven ability to support and grow mid-market / SME enterprises results in faster, more economically impactful, and lower-risk investments for government and private investors alike.

