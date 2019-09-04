Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada Asks Canadians to #MakeMSMatter This Election

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - From September 4 to October 21, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada urges you to #MakeMSMatter and have your voice heard in this year's federal election. As part of our #ActsofGreatness campaign, the MS Society of Canada, with help from voters across the country, launches an online letter writing campaign to federal election candidates on September 4, 2019.

#MakeMSMatter raises awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS) and the realities of life with MS. As candidates for each political party campaign in their ridings, together, we have an opportunity to make sure we #MakeMSMatter this election.

Canadians are asked to send a message to their local candidates to act now to #MakeMSMatter and share why it's important to them, their family and community. Every letter will help ensure key decision makers know that, on average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day and that greater support is needed for those affected by the disease.

"Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. By sending a message to our candidates across the country, we're telling our elected officials that MS matters. We hope to send more than 10,000 letters to ensure our priorities are top of mind during this federal election. It's time our governments understand what it's like to live with an episodic disability like MS," Benjamin Davis, senior vice president, mission, MS Society of Canada.

Sending a message is easy – simply visit MakeMSMatter.ca and follow the steps to send a message to your local candidate highlighting our priority areas: income and employment security, access, and accelerating research. Using your postal code, find your local candidates, customize your message and click send. Once your message has been sent, share your participation via social media using #MakeMSMatter and encourage your network to write their local candidates as well.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world with 11 Canadians diagnosed with MS every day. MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides programs and services for people with MS and their families, advocates for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation or for more information.



