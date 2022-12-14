Multidisciplinary artist Caroline Monnet brings exciting new work to the Art Gallery of Burlington with: Caroline Monnet - Holding Up The Sky - January 13 - April 23, 2023

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Encompassing textiles, photography, sculpture, and film, Holding Up the Sky focuses on how spatial relationships condition the way that we think and live. Drawing from the artists' bicultural heritages, traditional Anishinaabe sacred geometry transforms and softens the industrial into something more personal, constructing a new point of view—centering the cube. As a form, the cube is present in architecture and many traditions of building, shaping the way we understand the world and dictating the ways in which we play, and learn.

The exhibition features her new work The Room (2023), a ten-foot square construction of industrial-grade styrofoam, a material often used in residential buildings as insulation.

In conversation with The Room is Pikogan (Shelter) (2021), a sculptural work with voluminous curvatures constructed to bent to shape, working against the prescription of colonial architecture, and resisting the urge to square and compartmentalize. The fluidity of the circle intentionally builds from knowledge rooted in the past.

A series of technical drawings from Monnet's early career (2014) are seen alongside a new series of diagrams, mapping the ceiling of her studio in Sweden. Positioning these works in conversation illustrates the circular process of Monnet's practice—from drafting architectural forms, to utilizing structural design, manipulating industrial material into textile creations, and returning to schematic renderings and geometric linework.

Born to an Anishinaabe mother and a French father, Caroline Monnet is from Outaouais, Québec, and now based in Montréal. Her work is regularly presented internationally and can be found in prestigious museum, private, and corporate collections. She is represented by Blouin Division Gallery.

Friday, January 13

Media preview and artist meet at 5:00 PM

Artist Talk and Tour at 6:45 PM

Public Opening 6 – 8:00 PM

For full information in Algonquin, French, and English please visit www.agb.life

