Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Alessia Cara to host and perform at The 2020 JUNO Awards

Cara tops this year's nominations, with six, including Artist of the Year

Tickets to the 49th annual JUNO Awards, taking place in Saskatoon, SK on March 15, are available online at www.ticketmaster.ca

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced Canadian singer-songwriter and two-time JUNO Award winner Alessia Cara will host and perform on this year's JUNO Awards Broadcast. The 2020 JUNO Awards will be held in Saskatoon, SK, on Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre. Canada's biggest night in music will be broadcast live across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

"To be asked to host the 49th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast is such an incredible honour," said Cara. "I am ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can't wait to see what the country's top talent has in store."

"It has been a pleasure watching Alessia flourish from when she first won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at The 2016 JUNO Awards," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. "Her music and artistry has quickly grown to be internationally recognized, and I know she will be a fantastic host."

First coming onto the music scene in 2015 with her global anthem "Here," the song became one of the most viral songs of the year, selling over three million copies. She soon followed it with an EP and a full-length album that went on to become certified platinum. The next year she lent her voice to Disney's Moana and came out with the #1 hit "Stay" with Zedd. With these hits and more, Cara became the most-streamed new female artist of 2017.

In 2018, Cara became the first Canadian-born artist to win Best New Artist at the Grammys. She continued on to win an MTV EMA for Best World Stage Performance. Since then, Cara has been touring the globe with fellow Canadian artist, Shawn Mendes, and released her EP This Summer last September.

