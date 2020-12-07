Multi-Platinum Selling Vocal Group The Tenors to Perform Holiday Hits via SessionsLive

Clifton, Fraser, and Victor of The Tenors have been thrilling audiences around the world with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm. Blending classical music and contemporary pop, the award winning and multi-Platinum selling group have achieved international success, performing over 1,000 live shows and hundreds of TV appearances on five continents.

The Tenors Upcoming Virtual Shows:

December 10 - MusiCounts UnSIlent Night at 8pm EST via MusiCounts Facebook Live.

December 10 - Silent Night – A Song for The World at 8pm EST via the CW Network.

December 20 - SessionsLive at 3pm EST. Tickets are available for SessionsLive here.

December 22 – SessionsLive at 7pm EST. Tickets are available for SessionsLive here.

SOURCE The Tenors

For further information: Samantha Pickard, Strut Entertainment, [email protected]