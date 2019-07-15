Multi-Millionaires around the world arrive to the Okanagan to View luxury home up for Auction

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Home buyers from Canada, the U.S. and around the world can bid on a luxury property worth $8.000.000 on Okanagan's Lakefront.

This exciting new avenue to selling a high-end home will take place live at 15510 Whiskey Cove Road in Lake Country, British Columbia on July 18th, 2019, at 2pm.

We Created Lambert & Co to address the biggest challenges in luxury real estate markets. We're driv- ing new opportunities for buyers, sellers and agents and building a solution that serves these audiences in a more efficient and streamlined fashion, says Alec Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co, the company chosen to auction the home. Our carefully refined process allows us to differentiate luxury properties from the marketplace, allowing us to achieve sales in a fixed-timeframe while earning the best possible sale price for our clients.

The live auction features, a post-event catered celebration of the sale and a fundraiser for local charity organization Mamas for Mamas.

Bidders are required to register and qualify prior to the event.

Note: Viewing of the home and interviews with Alec Lambert are available upon request.

BACKGROUND:

Home: 11510 Whiskey Cove Road Lake Country, British Columbia.

Nestled amidst the region's finest wineries on a west facing 1.1-acre parcel, this luxury lakeside home is a shining example of premiere Okanagan living. Breathtaking views feature calm, crystal clear water, rolling hills, and kaleidoscopic sunsets that retire daily just across the lake, centre-stage from your private dock. Here, nature achieves the perfect balance between form and function. Easily accessible from Kelowna International Airport, yet far enough from the busy downtown core, Solaris maintains all the luxuries of the modern home while offering the privacy of a truly grounding retreat.

Solaris's highly flexible living spaces can be optimized for family living in the main 4-bedroom area of the home, leaving space to host visiting friends and family in the 5-bedroom wing above the 6-car garage.

Charity Name: Mamas for Mamas

Lambert & Co Fundraising has raised more than a million dollars. Read more through the links below:

