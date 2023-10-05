MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR FACELIFT FOR THE CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO

ELEVATE YOUR STAY

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is pleased to announce that, the hotel has gone through some exciting changes, including a C$25 million dollar refurbishment.

The investment – the most extensive since 2013 – included 600 guestrooms in the Executive Tower, hotel corridors throughout the hotel, modernization and refurbishment of the Executive Tower elevators. Additionally, there was a refurbishment of Market Garden Restaurant including new carpet and furniture, while our full-service restaurant, Elm Street Bar & Lounge, has undergone a remarkable enhancement. This included an expansion to double the seating capacity and the addition of new furniture and lighting.

The impressive redesign for the Executive guestrooms include:

New carpet, wallcovering, drapes, lighting, mattresses, televisions and artwork.

Case good surfaces covered with a stone cap

Bathroom lighting and tub glazing

These rooms are the ideal choice for guests looking for comfort and stylish design. Appropriate for leisure or business stays, our Executive Tower is characterized by soothing colours, natural light and wood/marble furnishings. Starting at 325 sq. ft., guests can select from king or two double beds. Room amenities include; private balcony access in the majority of rooms, Nespresso® coffee machines, 50" flat screen TV, in-room safe, electric kettle, mini-fridges and views of the downtown core.

The scope of the corridor refurbishment includes replacement of carpet, wall vinyl as well as refreshing trim and doors.

For the late fall, the hotel is engaging in a Wi-Fi upgrade investment of C$2.3 million and will offer our guests a significant improvement for streaming multiple devices.

Hong Kong-based Great Eagle Group, owner of the hotel since 1996, assumed management under its subsidiary, Langham Hospitality Group on July 1, 2013. The owner has invested over $54 million since the re-branding.

With these enhancements, the hotel continues to raise the bar and remains at the forefront in terms of service and value within the competitive hotel market in Toronto. "This renovation is another very exciting phase in the life of the Chelsea. A newly vibrant and fresh environment, the Chelsea delivers everything one could need at exceptional value," says Josef Ebner, regional vice president - Canada and managing director, Chelsea Hotel, Toronto.

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew", downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award and Human Resources Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com

