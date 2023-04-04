Muir Selected as One of AFAR Magazine's Best New Hotels of 2023
Apr 04, 2023, 11:57 ET
Muir is one of 15 properties named in the publication's 2023 'Stay List'
HALIFAX, NS, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - AFAR, the award-winning travel media brand, has revealed its list of the world's best new hotels of 2023, which includes Muir hotel, located in the absolute centre of downtown, on the edge of the Halifax Waterfront.
Since opening in December 2021, Muir has welcomed travellers to a refined, distinctly Nova Scotian experience. Muir sets a new standard for luxury inspired by the region's rich cultural history, raw and physical beauty, and enduring character.
"Muir tells the story of who we are," says Eugénie Jason, General Manager, "from the expression of place found throughout Muir's art and design to cuisine inspired by our land, people, and history, to our elevated East Coast hospitality and service."
The 15 properties were selected and vetted by AFAR's expert network of editors, writers, and travel advisors. Hotels were selected based on location, design, service, and how they benefit the community and connect guests with the local landscape.
"It means a great deal to be selected as one of AFAR's best new hotels for 2023," says Jason, "it allows us to extend an invitation to travellers from around the world interested in forging an authentic connection with our region."
"AFAR's audience is the most traveled and most conscientious in travel media," says Greg Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of AFAR. "They are also the trendsetters, foreshadowing what average travelers will be doing in five years. This year's Stay List is exceptional and indicates to me a bright future in travel. These new hotels are going to extraordinary lengths to provide great traveler experiences, support the local communities and protect the environment."
The full Stay List includes:
- andBeyond Grumeti — Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
- Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape – Bali, Indonesia
- Coulibri Ridge — Petit Coulibri, Dominica
- Flockhill – Canterbury, New Zealand
- Habitas Alula — Ashar Valley, Saudi Arabia
- Hotel Chelsea - New York City, New York, USA
- Intercontinental Khao Yai Resort — Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
- Klahoose Wilderness Resort — British Columbia, Canada
- Muir Hotel — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Nayara Bocas Del Toro — Frangipani Island, Bocas del Toro, Panama
- Pa.te.os — Melides, Alentejo, Portugal
- Raffles Udaipur – Rajasthan, India
- Sommerro – Oslo, Norway
- Villa Passalacqua — Lake Como, Italy
- Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection - Hudson Valley, New York, USA
About Muir, Autograph Collection: Inspired by the enduring spirit, culture and character of Nova Scotia, Muir, Autograph Collection will welcome guests to a refined, distinctly Nova Scotian hospitality experience. Located in the centre of downtown Halifax, within the new Queen's Marque district, Muir offers unprecedented waterfront views and ocean access. Each of Muir's 109 rooms promise comfort and serenity, and feature bespoke, made-in-Canada furniture and original Nova Scotia art. Muir's amenities include elevated, regional dining; an ultra-premium wellness centre with high-performance fitness equipment, vitality spa pool and halotherapy salt room; access to the Muir yacht and motorboat; and a significant regionally curated art collection, including a private art gallery. Muir is a gracious host – a one-of-a-kind destination and a true cultural beacon for Halifax and beyond.
About AFAR's Stay List: AFAR has been running its Stay List since 2019, to honor new hotels that we believe truly embrace AFAR's mission: to offer people deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. With the help of our trusted network of writers and contributors, we personally vetted each of these properties.
About AFAR: AFAR is the critically acclaimed travel media brand that makes a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care.
