Muir Selected as One of AFAR Magazine's Best New Hotels of 2023

"Muir tells the story of who we are," says Eugénie Jason, General Manager, "from the expression of place found throughout Muir's art and design to cuisine inspired by our land, people, and history, to our elevated East Coast hospitality and service."

The 15 properties were selected and vetted by AFAR's expert network of editors, writers, and travel advisors. Hotels were selected based on location, design, service, and how they benefit the community and connect guests with the local landscape.

"It means a great deal to be selected as one of AFAR's best new hotels for 2023," says Jason, "it allows us to extend an invitation to travellers from around the world interested in forging an authentic connection with our region."

"AFAR's audience is the most traveled and most conscientious in travel media," says Greg Sullivan, co-founder and CEO of AFAR. "They are also the trendsetters, foreshadowing what average travelers will be doing in five years. This year's Stay List is exceptional and indicates to me a bright future in travel. These new hotels are going to extraordinary lengths to provide great traveler experiences, support the local communities and protect the environment."

AFAR's Stay List will be online on April 4th. The print issue hits newsstands on April 25, 2023.

About Muir, Autograph Collection: Inspired by the enduring spirit, culture and character of Nova Scotia, Muir, Autograph Collection will welcome guests to a refined, distinctly Nova Scotian hospitality experience. Located in the centre of downtown Halifax, within the new Queen's Marque district, Muir offers unprecedented waterfront views and ocean access. Each of Muir's 109 rooms promise comfort and serenity, and feature bespoke, made-in-Canada furniture and original Nova Scotia art. Muir's amenities include elevated, regional dining; an ultra-premium wellness centre with high-performance fitness equipment, vitality spa pool and halotherapy salt room; access to the Muir yacht and motorboat; and a significant regionally curated art collection, including a private art gallery. Muir is a gracious host – a one-of-a-kind destination and a true cultural beacon for Halifax and beyond.

About AFAR's Stay List: AFAR has been running its Stay List since 2019, to honor new hotels that we believe truly embrace AFAR's mission: to offer people deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. With the help of our trusted network of writers and contributors, we personally vetted each of these properties.

About AFAR: AFAR is the critically acclaimed travel media brand that makes a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care.

