Muir Hotel Appoints Allan Federer as New General Manager

Located in the absolute centre of the city, on the edge of the Halifax Waterfront, Muir hires Allan Federer as General Manager to continue its reputation for exceptional service and warm hospitality.

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Muir Hotel, inspired by the enduring spirit, culture, and character of Nova Scotia, has appointed Allan Federer as General Manager. Federer brings a wealth of global experience, having served in key leadership roles at luxury properties for more than 35 years.

Muir is in the heart of the new Queen’s Marque district, offering unprecedented access to the Atlantic Ocean, a multi-million-dollar public art collection and is the epicentre of Halifax’s emerging culinary movement. (CNW Group/Muir hotel) Allan Federer, General Manager, Muir Hotel (CNW Group/Muir hotel)

Most recently, Federer was general manager at the iconic 40-acre Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui, Hawaii. Prior to that, Federer was general manager for hotels operated by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in such locations as Moscow, Dubai, Ireland, Singapore, Istanbul, Montreal, and the United States.

Federer, originally from Canada, has returned home, bringing with him a dedication to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. This aligns with Muir's commitment to providing a personalized, one-of-a-kind stay for each guest.

"I'm honoured and thrilled to join the Muir Hotel family as general manager," said Allan Federer. "Muir has a sterling reputation for delivering exceptional service and I'm eager to contribute to the legacy of excellence that the hotel is known for."

As Muir's new leader, Allan Federer will play a pivotal role in elevating the guest experience and ensuring that Muir continues to be the preferred destination for those seeking an elevated hospitality experience that inspires a true sense of place.

About Muir Hotel: Inspired by the enduring spirit, culture and character of Nova Scotia, Muir, Autograph Collection will welcome guests to a refined, distinctly Nova Scotian hospitality experience. Located in the centre of downtown Halifax, within the new Queen's Marque district, Muir offers unprecedented waterfront views and ocean access. Each of Muir's 109 rooms promise comfort and serenity, and feature bespoke, made-in-Canada furniture and original Nova Scotia art. Muir's amenities include elevated, regional dining; an ultra-premium wellness centre with high-performance fitness equipment, vitality spa pool and halotherapy salt room; access to the Muir yacht and motorboat; and a significant regionally-curated art collection, including a private art gallery. Muir is a gracious host – a one-of-a-kind destination, and a true cultural beacon for Halifax and beyond.

SOURCE Muir hotel

