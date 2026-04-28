TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - MUCHO Burrito is introducing a new national campaign built around a simple idea:

Some spots take shortcuts. We choose to cook.

Some spots cut corners. We didn't. Real ingredients. Made properly. Speed Speed Made with Love. Love MUCHO! (CNW Group/MTY Franchising Inc., MUCHO Burrito)

As Canadians become more selective about where they spend, expectations for dining out are evolving. Consumers are looking beyond price and placing greater importance on quality, transparency, and overall value, while convenience remains essential.

MUCHO Burrito's latest campaign responds to this shift by bringing its food preparation and ingredient quality into focus -- highlighting what happens in-store and reinforcing that guests don't have to choose between speed and care.



Bringing Preparation Back Into Focus

In a category where speed and efficiency often take priority, MUCHO is choosing to spotlight how its food is made. It's not always obvious, but it makes a difference you can taste.

The brand focuses on:

Whole chicken breast fire-grilled fresh daily

100% real Canadian Monterey Jack cheese

Salsas and guacamole Made-in-Casa using real ingredients

Finishing fan-favourite Mercado Fries with house-spiced ancho seasoning and a spritz of lime juice

"For us, it comes down to how the food is prepared and finished," said Chef Luca Gerace, Culinary Director at MUCHO Burrito. "We have been doing it this way from the beginning, and it is something we have never moved away from. Whether it is grilling whole chicken breast, charring our corn in-house, or using real Canadian cheese, every step is about building flavour properly. That same approach carries through to our innovation, from our new Salsa Cruda made daily with fresh tomatillo to our house-made Amarillo sauce featured in our latest Cali Crunch Burrito. It takes more effort, but we believe our guests are worth it."

Beyond how it's made, MUCHO also emphasizes flavour and choice. The brand believes that real food should not only be prepared properly, but should also deliver on taste, variety, and satisfaction.

"Canadians are becoming more intentional about where they spend, and expectations have shifted," said Tom Hogan, Sr. Brand Vice President at MUCHO Burrito. "It is no longer just about convenience or price. People want to understand what they are getting and feel confident in that choice. Our focus is on making that clear and reinforcing the value behind every meal."

Reframing Fast-Casual Dining

MUCHO is positioning itself around a simple belief. Convenience should not require compromise.

While many brands have leaned into simplification, MUCHO continues to focus on real, in-store preparation. The campaign challenges the assumption that speed requires compromise, demonstrating that food made properly can still be served quickly.

A Shift Toward Perceived Value

The campaign also reflects a broader shift in how MUCHO approaches growth.

As many operators increase reliance on discounting to drive traffic, MUCHO is focusing on strengthening perceived value through product quality and consistency. The goal is to ensure that customers understand what they are getting, and why it is worth choosing.

Campaign Rollout

The campaign is rolling out nationally across radio, transit, digital video, and social channels. Creative executions focus on individual product moments including grilled chicken, real cheese, and Made-in-Casa salsas, paired with the core message.

Made with Love. Not Shortcuts.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

To mark Cinco de Mayo on May 5, MUCHO Burrito will also introduce a limited-time offer, giving Canadians an opportunity to experience its signature burritos at an accessible price.

The one-day promotion is designed to invite more guests to try MUCHO's Made-in-Casa approach and experience the difference for themselves, reinforcing that quality and convenience can go hand in hand.

Guests are encouraged to visit their nearest MUCHO Burrito location on May 5 to take part in the celebration.

About MUCHO Burrito

Founded in Canada in 2006, MUCHO Burrito is one of Canada's leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brands, with more than 145 locations nationwide. Known for its bold Modern Mexicana flavours and Made-in-Casa philosophy, MUCHO Burrito delivers convenience without compromising quality, with meals prepared fresh daily and served with care.

For more information or to find a location, visit www.muchoburrito.com or follow @muchoburritoHQ on social media.

SOURCE MTY Franchising Inc., MUCHO Burrito

Media Contact: Kristina Tran, Director of Marketing, [email protected]