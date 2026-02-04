TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians continue to navigate rising costs and increasingly intentional dining choices, MUCHO Burrito is approaching February with a clear point of view: showing love through generosity, value, and community connection.

On February 14th, MUCHO is sharing the love with a buy one, get one FREE on burritos or bowls. In store only. (CNW Group/MTY Franchising Inc., MUCHO Burrito)

The brand's February Month of Love initiative is inspired by the LOVE MUCHO brand positioning and anchored through a Buy One, Get One Free offer on Build-Your-Own Regular and MUCHO-sized burritos and bowls on February 14, available in-store only at participating locations across Canada. The Valentine's Day promotion is designed to encourage shared meals at a time when value and togetherness matter more than ever.

Rather than treating Valentine's Day as a single promotional moment, MUCHO has built a broader February program that rewards loyalty, creates space for kindness and community, and reinforces its hospitality-led brand ethos.

Sharing Value on Valentine's Day

On February 14, guests who purchase a burrito or bowl will receive a second burrito or bowl free. The one-day offer invites guests to share a meal with someone they care about, while delivering clear, meaningful value in a cluttered promotional environment.

Rewarding Loyalty Throughout February

All MUCHO Reward Members are automatically entered into a February contest with every visit for a chance to win FREE Burritos for a Year, a $500 grocery gift card, and additional MUCHO gift cards. The contest requires no forms or additional steps, reinforcing MUCHO's belief that loyalty should feel effortless and appreciated.

Creating Space for Community Connection

As part of the Month of Love, MUCHO Burrito has also introduced an in-store activation that encourages guests to participate in a simple act of kindness.

Throughout February, guests who write a love note for their community and add it to MUCHO's in-restaurant Love Walls receive a free cookie as a thank-you. The initiative reflects MUCHO's belief that small gestures can create meaningful moments inside everyday spaces.

"February is about more than a single offer for us," said Kristina Tran, Director of Marketing "It's an opportunity to give back some of the love we receive every day by sharing value, rewarding loyalty, and creating moments of connection in our restaurants."

Everyday Value Beyond February

Alongside its February initiatives, MUCHO Burrito continues to offer accessible value through MUCHO Munchies, a snack-sized menu available now through April 27. Priced at $5, the lineup includes MUCHITO Burritos, a Poco Bowl, and a Snackadilla, available in-store and online.

About MUCHO Burrito

Founded in Canada in 2006, MUCHO Burrito is one of Canada's leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brands, with more than 145 locations nationwide. Known for its bold Modern Mexicana flavours and Made-in-Casa philosophy, MUCHO Burrito delivers convenience without compromising quality, with meals prepared fresh daily and served with care.

For more information or to find a location, visit muchoburrito.com or follow @muchoburritoHQ on social media.

SOURCE MTY Franchising Inc., MUCHO Burrito

Media Contact: Kristina Tran, Director of Marketing, [email protected]