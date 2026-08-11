MUCHO Burrito Celebrates 20 Years of Doing Things the Right Way with Nationwide Guest Appreciation Event

Canadian restaurant brand thanks guests with buy one, get one free burritos and bowls on August 14

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- MUCHO Burrito is celebrating 20 years in Canada by thanking the guests and communities that have supported the brand since 2006. Throughout August, Canadians can enjoy exclusive anniversary promotions, contests and rewards offers, leading up to a nationwide guest appreciation event on Friday, August 14.

On August 14, guests can enjoy a buy one get one free offer on regular-sized burritos and bowls at participating MUCHO Burrito restaurants across Canada.

Mucho Burrito 20th anniversary promotional graphic featuring two burritos and a Buy One, Get One Free offer on regular and Mucho-sized burritos and bowls, available August 14, 2026.

Guests who spend $20 or more on August 14 will also receive a limited-edition 20th Anniversary Scratch Card, while supplies last, for a chance to instantly win prizes including free menu items, discounts and exclusive MUCHO Burrito merchandise.

Founded in 2006, MUCHO Burrito has grown from a single restaurant into more than 130 locations across Canada. While the brand has evolved over the past two decades, one thing has remained constant. Great food starts with doing things the right way.

That philosophy continues in every restaurant today. Vegetables are chopped by hand. Proteins are marinated and grilled in small batches. Signature salsas are prepared in house, and every burrito and bowl is made to order. Every step matters because great food isn't rushed, it's finished properly. It's what MUCHO calls Love MUCHO: taking the time to do things right and sharing that care in every meal served.

"Reaching 20 years is an incredible milestone for our brand," said Tom Hogan, Senior Vice President. "It's also a chance to thank the guests, franchisees and team members who have been part of our journey. For 20 years, we've believed that the best meals are made with love, never shortcuts. Their support has allowed us to stay true to that philosophy while serving communities across Canada. This celebration is our way of saying thank you and sharing a little Love MUCHO with everyone who has been part of our story."

The anniversary celebration reflects the values that have guided MUCHO Burrito since opening its first restaurant. While the menu has grown and the brand has expanded across the country, our commitment to preparing every meal with care has never changed. It's the same approach we've followed for 20 years, and the one that will continue to guide us for years to come.

Guests are encouraged to visit participating MUCHO Burrito restaurants on Friday, August 14 to take advantage of the buy one get one free offer on regular-sized burritos and bowls. Guests who spend $20 or more will also receive a limited-edition anniversary scratch card while supplies last.

For complete offer details and participating locations, visit www.muchoburrito.com.

About MUCHO Burrito

Founded in 2006, MUCHO Burrito is one of Canada's leading fast casual Mexican restaurant brands, with more than 130 locations nationwide. Guided by a philosophy of never taking shortcuts, MUCHO Burrito prepares ingredients fresh in restaurant each day, from hand-prepared vegetables and signature salsas to grilled proteins and made-to-order meals. Every meal is made with care, made with love and crafted to deliver bold flavour without compromise. Learn more at www.muchoburrito.com.

SOURCE MTY Franchising Inc., MUCHO Burrito

Devon Lawrence, Sr. Director of Marketing, [email protected]