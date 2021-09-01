MuchMusic Teams Up with Roots on Limited-Edition Fall Collection

"Two trailblazing Canadian brands in their own right, partnering with the always on point Roots in honour of the refreshed MuchMusic is absolutely worthy of celebration," said Perry MacDonald, Vice-President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, Bell Media. "Having some of our talented and organically cool VJs, Sadé and Verdah, contribute their design-savvy to this high-quality collection has resulted in something that can only be described as authentically MuchMusic."

"Roots has a proud history of participating in the development and promotion of new performers, artists, creators, and musicians," said James Connell, Chief Ecommerce and Customer Experience Officer, Roots. "We see the relaunch of MuchMusic as an exciting new platform for the creative community to share their work with a broader global audience. We are proud to collaborate on the project, bringing the quality, comfort and versatility of our products to a fellow iconic born-in-Canada brand."

The limited release features Roots kanga hoodies, t-shirts, and toques. The full collection will available for purchase on roots.com as of Sept. 8.

To view the full press release, click here.

SOURCE MuchMusic

For further information: For MuchMusic: Andrea Allen, 416.859.1637 or [email protected]; For Roots: Grayson Klimek, 403-689-5958 or [email protected]