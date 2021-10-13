MuchMusic's INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE Returns October 21 with Rising Star Coi Leray, Exclusively on TikTok

– INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE feat. Coi Leray streams live on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on TikTok –

– MuchMusic VJ Kwesi Kwarko-Fosu joins Leray in Los Angeles for half-hour live special –

– Highly anticipated return of the formative concert series falls on the 30th anniversary of its debut –

– Since July 7, the rebooted MuchMusic boasts more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, growing by 17-20,000 new followers each week –

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - MuchMusic announced today the seminal concert series INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE makes its triumphant return this month, with Coi Leray (@coileray) confirmed as the first featured artist. Streaming live on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m. ET, the half-hour special is available exclusively on @much to more than one billion TikTok users around the world. Currently on tour with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and on the heels of her latest single release, "Twinnem," the singer and rapper joins MuchMusic's Kwesi Kwarko-Fosu in Los Angeles for an interview and live performance featuring two of her latest hits.