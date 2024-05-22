Mucci Farms Expands Operations with Acquisition of Hacienda North Farms

Hacienda North Farms has been a valued grower partner of Mucci Farms for nearly a decade, specializing in the cultivation of quality bell peppers. With this acquisition, Mucci Farms expands its cutting-edge greenhouse footprint, facilitating the company to elevate its offerings and better serve its retail partners.

"Working directly with Hacienda Farms for several years has given us insight into the facilities and the quality product that's grown there," said Bert Mucci, CEO of Mucci Farms. "Bringing them into our fold presents an exciting opportunity to further enhance our ability to meet the needs of our retail partners."

The partnership between Mucci Farms and Cox Farms continues to yield fruitful results as the company expands its presence across North America.

"This is a pivotal moment in the Cox Farms and Mucci Farms journey," said Steven Bradley, president of Cox Farms. "This strategic investment underscores our dedication to leading the industry to ensure we meet the evolving needs of consumers. Together, we are committed to scaling operations and enhancing access to sustainably grown produce."

In addition to the prominent greenhouse facility, the acquisition includes a significant land bank spanning 120 acres, providing ample room for future expansion and innovation. Mucci Farms remains committed to growing bell peppers in the new farms while remaining agile to adapt to market demands and explore opportunities for diversification. With this acquisition, Mucci Farms remains poised for continued growth, innovation, and success.

About Mucci Farms

Mucci Farms is a second-generation fruit and vegetable grower headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, Canada, with over 60 years of growing experience. Vertically integrated from seed to retail, the company owns and operates greenhouse and warehouse facilities spanning the continent with a mission to deliver the highest quality of fresh produce in the market through innovation at all levels. Committed to executional excellence through a highly collaborative team, the award-winning company is heavily invested in automation and technology, along with world class research and development to offer consumers the most flavorful varieties in the world. To learn more about Mucci Farms, visit muccifarms.com or find us on all major social media platforms.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through our multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is one of the largest greenhouse operators in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising nearly 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and foodservice. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn More at CoxFarmsGrowers.com

