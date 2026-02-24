OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Media Technology Monitor (MTM) today released its Fall 2025 Sneak Peek Report, providing an early look at evolving media consumption trends across Canada, including subscription streaming, second-screen behavior, and the surge of short-form video.

MTM Fall 2025 Sneak Peek Highlights Streaming Competition, Multitasking, and Short-form Video Growth in Canada (CNW Group/The Media Technology Monitor (MTM))

Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) remains a staple of the Canadian household, with 77% subscribing to at least one service. While market leaders like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ continue to dominate, consumer behavior is becoming increasingly tactical; 28% of households report signing up for specific content and canceling once their viewing is complete.

Multitasking has become a standard component of the viewing experience. Nearly one-quarter of online Canadians use a second device almost every time they watch video, and 61% multitask daily. Interestingly, most viewers report remaining focused on their primary screen, using secondary devices for communication or social media rather than supplemental video.

Short-form vertical video has officially hit the mainstream. 72% of online Canadians now consume short-form content on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, with adoption rates highest among younger adults.

The Sneak Peek Report, the English and French Media and Technology Adoption reports, and the Fall 2025 data set are now available on the MTM Portal.

MTM Webinar -- March 26

MTM and Numeris will host a live webinar on March 26 to present these findings in detail and demonstrate how MTM data supports strategic industry decision-making.

Registration Links:

English session (1:30 PM EDT): Register Here

Register Here French session (3:00 PM EDT): Register Here

