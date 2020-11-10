MTL Cannabis Launches Premium Cannabis Brand Grown in Montréal

MTL is a family-owned and operated Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor concentrated on respecting the cannabis culture and daily consumer by launching modern unique offerings into the Canadian market at a competitive price point. Hang-dried, hand-trimmed and packaged by hand, MTL's flower has one of the largest average flower size in the industry.

"We strive to be the cultivator of choice thanks to our consistently abundant harvests, decades of collective experience and the largest average flower size in the industry," states Richard Clement, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MTL Cannabis.

"We have taken our 7 years of experience as Health Canada licensed growers for medical patients and scaled up with the same premium quality cannabis, becoming a trusted wholesale partner to cannabis brands across Canada," states Michel Clement, Co-Founder and President of MTL.

MTL has partnered with Velvet Management Inc. for their product launch. Velvet is a cannabis agency providing product sales and marketing to cannabis boards and retailers across Canada created by the largest importer of alcohol in Canada, Groupe Dandurand.

About MTL

MTL cultivates and markets premium cannabis flower that cannabis connoisseurs demand. MTL's cultivation facility is a 76,000 square foot indoor growing facility located in Pointe-Claire on the island of Montréal. Built by Québecois legacy pioneers, MTL grows AAAA cannabis that is hang dried, hand trimmed and painstakingly cured with exceptional harvests of large buds.

For further information: Please visit www.mtlcannabis.ca for more information or contact: Adam Coape-Arnold, Chief Product Officer, MTL Cannabis, [email protected], 514.592.0296; For sales inquiries, please contact: Maud Sudan, Velvet Management, [email protected], 514.629.5741

