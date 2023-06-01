MTA Urban Design Architecture Interior Design Inc. Rebrands to METAFOR

CALGARY and EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - MTA, a design firm with studios in Calgary and Edmonton, announced today it is changing its corporate name to METAFOR to better align with its accelerated growth, integrated service offerings, and positioning as an industry innovator.

The Company has also unveiled a new purposeful brand that reflects the studio's desire to better define its core values, vision, and niche, while also celebrating its deep-rooted history, experience, and human-centric approach to designing a more inclusive and accessible society for all.

"As architects we have the opportunity to affect actual change within the community and society as a whole," said Claudia Schaaf, Managing Principal of METAFOR. "By listening to our client's needs and understanding the challenges they face as they try to fulfil important mandates within the communities in which we all live, work, and play." "We realize that METAFOR is more than architecture and interior design – we believe in being collaborators, truly integrating design, sustainability, and building science to achieve superior results. Responsive and responsible design is here to stay, and we are embracing this new way of thinking to ensure we make tomorrow better than today."

To ensure the Company moves forward in a meaningful and impactful way, METAFOR's bold new identity not only leverages its impressive legacy and built-in brand equity, but it is also positioned to build upon the momentum of new leadership and clear direction on socially and sustainably focused projects.

"We believe in the power of community and doing what's right," says Chris Sparrow, Principal of METAFOR. "Our convictions are the inspiration behind how we do business, treat one another, and support the communities in which we operate. We proudly embrace our role in helping shape the fabric and landscapes of our cities, towns, and communities and our work reflects the value we put on placemaking and keeping people connected."

About METAFOR

METAFOR is an integrated design firm that offers Architecture, Building Envelope, Commissioning, Interior Design, and Sustainability + Resilience in-house expertise. We are accomplished in a variety of sectors and project types ranging in size and complexity. For over 20 years we have worked in urban, rural, and unique public landscapes, whether it be Provincial and National Parks, Indigenous Lands, or urban districts in municipalities across western Canada. To discover more about us, visit metafor.studio.

