MSC MERAVIGLIA RETURNS TO EASTERN CANADA AFTER FOUR YEAR HIATUS

Ports of call include Saint John, NB , Halifax, NS, Charlottetown , PEI and Sydney, NS

MSC Meraviglia makes her first visit to Saint John, NB on September 27, 2023

SAINT JOHN, NB, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - MSC Meraviglia will sail this month into Eastern Canada after a four-year absence with the vessel's owners' MSC Cruises pledging to boost local economies and provide memorable vacations at sea.

The ship, with a capacity for 5,642 passengers, will make her first call of the fall season to Saint John, NB on September 27 followed by visits to Sydney, NS on September 30, Charlottetown, PEI on October 1, and Halifax, NS on October 8.

MSC Meraviglia will offer 10 and 11-night voyages to highlight Eastern Canada during the beauty of the fall months.

MSC Cruises believes that its vessel will benefit local communities along the coast with MSC Meraviglia's passengers spending at local restaurants and shops, plus tourist attractions.

Research has shown that the combined economic benefit from cruise ships in Halifax and Sydney is more than $225 million* annually, more than $68 million a year in Saint John** and $42.4 million in Charlottetown (and the Island) *** over a 12-month period.

Ian Patterson, Country Manager, MSC Cruises Canada, said, "The return of MSC Meraviglia to Eastern Canada after four years is a cause for celebration. Our guests will be able to enjoy experiencing the beauty and the tranquility found in the region and we believe the sailings will benefit the local economies of the ports and local destinations that the ship will visit."

MSC Cruises' future commitment to the regions is demonstrated with MSC Meraviglia's set to operate in Eastern Canada in April, May and August 2024, plus the fall months.

*Source: Halifax Port Authority, 2019 data

**Source: Port of Saint John

***Source: Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, Bloyce Thompson, 2019 data

MSC Meraviglia's On Board Features

With a name meaning wonder, MSC Meraviglia boasts an innovative and glamorous design that showcases MSC Cruises' signature European style. The ship's two-story Mediterranean-style promenade is lined with a variety of shops and specialty restaurants — including HOLA! Tapas Bar and Ocean Cay, restaurants by two Michelin-starred Spanish chef Ramón Freixa, and Jean-Philippe Chocolat & Café, an open fronted chocolate atelier by world-renowned pastry chef, Jean Philippe Maury.

Entertainment is available around-the-clock with enriching activities for all ages. In addition to six different full-scale theatrical productions every night in the main theater, guests are also able to enjoy two distinct Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows, VIAGGIO and SONOR — created exclusively for MSC Meraviglia in a purpose-built entertainment and dining venue, the Carousel Lounge. Immersive kids and family programs include a winter-themed aqua park with four water slides, a Himalayan bridge suspending cruisers high up above the ship, an interactive XD cinema, two full size bowling lanes and multiple LEGO-designed kids clubs.

Those looking for exclusivity and privacy – while still enjoying all the amenities and choice offered on a larger ship – can book their stay within the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises' all-inclusive 'ship-within-a-ship' concept, featuring private amenities and 24-hour butler service.

Key Stats: 171,598 gross tonnage, 1,036 feet in length, 2,214 cabins with a maximum capacity of 5,642 guests.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third-largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is the fastest-growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruises Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 22 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises is the only international cruise company to operate a permanent office in Canada. The fully bilingual Toronto office provides Canadian sales and marketing services to better serve the Canadian market.

Learn more about itineraries and experience on board MSC Cruises' ships; its commitment to the health and safety of its guests, crew, and the communities at the destinations its ships serve; its commitment to environmental stewardship and the MSC Foundation that focuses on its advancing conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments.

For more information on MSC Cruises, visit www.msccruises.ca.

