MONTREAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Ms. Patricia Tulasne filed a civil suit today against Gilbert Rozon. Ms. Tulasne is seeking $600,000 in compensatory damages and $1,000,000 in punitive damages for the sexual assault she suffered in 1994.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of the Supreme Court of Canada's decision not to hear the Courageuses' appeal after the Quebec Court of Appeal denied them leave to sue by way of a class action.

Neither Ms. Tulasne nor her lawyers will be granting interviews.

SOURCE Trudel Johnston & Lespérance

For further information: For a copy of the proceedings : TRUDEL JOHNSTON & LESPÉRANCE: Me Bruce W. Johnston, Me Anne-Julie Asselin, 750, Côte de la Place d'Armes, bureau 90, Montréal (Québec) H2Y 2X8, Téléphone : 514 871-8385, [email protected], [email protected]

Related Links

http://tjl.quebec/

